There has been no other livestock smile like Victorino’s. Unmistakable with his golden tooth, which shone among the smoke of his pure every time the caste of a Cárdeno was imposed on the Venteño ring. Well now that spicy smile, already … Without the golden dental piece, it is the image at the entrances of this season in the Monumental for the sixty anniversary of its debut – in 1965, with the iron of Martín brothers – in Madrid. “The tickets thus become a whole collection piece,” stand out from the Communication Department of Plaza 1, with Carlos Ruiz Villasuso in front.

That landing was in the month of June, on the occasion of the Campo Fair. They realized the bullfight El Incluso, José María Susoni and Paco Pallarés. Precisely on the Christmas Eve of that year they would acquire that of Antonio Escudero, the third they were missing. A year later, the asttadas with the Albaserrada iron would be dealt for the first time in the name of Victorino Martín Andrés, as remembered on their website.

It was in 1968 when Victorino would deal with his first bullfight in Madrid. It happened in a year in which the so -called Paleto de Galapagar suffered a grenade that was about to end his life. Two stallions fought in El Cercado, Hospiciano, nine years old, and Carminero, six springs. The latter hit a great beating to the elderly, until it was badly injured. Hospiciano took refuge in the arrago river and Victorino headed there with his brother Adolfo to see how he was. «My brother Adolfo and I wanted From the opposite shore of the river. The Mayoral and I approached the shore and only gave us time to hear that we were careful because … at that time we saw the weed and hospiciano come against us ”, is told in the book ‘Victorino by Victorino’ (Espasa) .

Galapagar’s farmer could not get rid of him and the bull opened the meats in tens of pieces that dramatic June 2. «That was a glued machine and was giving way to all the fury contained after the beating he had received (for the other stallion). I noticed how the python entered again and again, up to seven times, on the left side of the trunk, ”Victorino continued. But fortunately I did not lose knowledge and tried to reach cats to the riverbank. There he hit me two more cornadas, one in the buttock and one in my leg. The last push threw me into the river and I saw that my only possibility was to let me drag by the current ». Nine guns suffered, nine grenades that cost him many months of recovery.

Bulls and awards

Three moons later, Hospiciano died in the river because of the seriousness of the wounds suffered in his fight with Carminero. The next season, 1969, a Victorino, Baratero – who re -reatter – of name would be given the first round in the capital. Then they would follow names such as Jaquetón or Verador, the only bull pardoned in sales. Not forgetting the run of the century, among so many milestones.

Fine Arts Medal, National Bullfighting and ‘Cavia’ ABC ‘Cavia’ Award, won all the trophies. Without hair on the tongue, with a brave listeza and faithful to the classic concept of the bull, it was a symbol of Madrid. “Viva Madrid, who is my town,” he used to say while distributed smiles and won the fans before entering the square.

Well, now his place pays tribute not only with his image in the tickets, but with the run in memoriam, which will be held on Sunday, June 15. The bulls, of course, of Victorino. And the list: Paco Ureña, Emilio de Justo and Borja Jiménez.