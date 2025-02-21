Victorino Martín will be the preacher of the next bullfighting season

The real cavalry teacher has revealed this Friday at the presentation of the poster for this season

The farmer Victorino Martín It will be the preacher of the 2025 bullfighting season of Seville, an appointment that is held annually during the morning of resurrection Sunday at the Teatro de la Maestranza. As announced by the lieutenant of old brother of Real Maestranza Santiago León and Domecq, he will be the Sevillian lawyer Lorenzo Clemente who presents it in this appointment.

Recently the farmer has received the ABC 2025 Bullfighting Award For being «Guardian of a unique legacy of Bravura, with a great 2024 season and a firm defender of bullfighting culture,” the jury declared by delivering the XVI Bullfighting Award.

His preacher as a preacher in the teacher was the French anthropologist François Zumbiehl who was presented by Andrés Amorós.