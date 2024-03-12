Red Bull fourth alone after the double in Jeddah

In modern Formula 1 there is perhaps a year that more than any other marks a clear division between a before and an after. It is 2009, a season that saw the historic manufacturers in difficulty (Ferrari and McLaren first and foremost, while Williams was already in decline) and the rise of two teams: Red Bull and Brawn GP. Considering that the latter later transformed into Mercedes, these were the two teams that would then monopolize the roll of honor of Formula 1 in the following 15 championships.

In just 15 years of victories, Red Bull has accumulated 115 successes in Formula 1 until Jeddah 2024surpassing the Williams (114) although she left in the Circus 30 years later. Such a rapid overtaking that can be explained by the increase in the number of grand prix races (Red Bull however has a victory percentage of 31%, Williams 13.75%) and by the absence of tests which makes it more difficult to climb the ranks hierarchies, but also with the formidable skill of the Milton Keynes team. Which now sees the overall podium: Mercedes, in fact, is not far away at all, being only 10 victories away.

The ranking

This is the top 10 of the manufacturers who have won the most in the history of Formula 1 as of 12 March 2024.

Pos. Team Victories % wins per GP 1 Ferrari 243 22.58 (1,076 GP) 2 McLaren 183 7.30pm (948 GP) 3 Mercedes 125 42.37 (295 GP) 4 Red Bull 115 31.00 (371 GP) 5 Williams 114 13.75 (829 GP) 6 Lotus 81 13.37 (606 GP) 7 Brabham 35 8.88 (394 GP) 8 Renault 35 8.75 (400GP) 9 Benetton 27 10.38 (260 GP) 10 Tyrrell 23 5.35 (430GP)

As it enters its 20th season in Formula 1, Red Bull has amassed more victories than Ferrari, McLaren and Williams have combined in the same period of time (115 versus 107). Red Bull's real duel is therefore against Mercedes: again considering the time period from 2005 onwards, the Brackley team leads 116-115.