E.t was sweaty work Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev had to do at the US Open on Wednesday. But this was only partly due to the fact that they challenged their respective opponents to exhaustion in the second round. The fact that the two greatest German hopefuls for the Grand Slam tournament worked up a sweat was mainly due to the humid and warm conditions in the Louis Armstrong Tennis Stadium in New York.

In the end, however, both moved relatively safely into round three. First Kerber defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam 6: 3, 7: 6 (8: 6) in a German duel, then Zverev won after an initial effort over the American Wilcard starter Brandon Nakashima 7: 5, 6: 7 (8:10 ), 6: 3, 6: 1. “I wasn’t broken. That’s positive, ”he said afterwards. “Overall, it wasn’t as good as the first round, but in a Grand Slam tournament everything rarely flows.”

“I just tried to pull through to the end”

The only 19-year-old Nakashima, known only to insiders as number 223 in the world rankings, had offered surprisingly vehement resistance for two sentences. After Zverev had used the first break of the day to win a set in the first round, he had to go into the tiebreak in the second round. Nakashima took his chance and suddenly the match was on a knife edge. Also because Zverev’s second serve, the problem child in the 23-year-old’s repertoire for some time, shook time and again.



Winner in the German duel: Angelique Kerber is in round three in New York

:



Image: AP





In the third and fourth round, however, the strength waned at Nakashima. Zverev, who had to change his sweat-soaked and slippery shoes in the meantime, was now also more focused on the task. Finally he booked the entry into the next round.

It had been a little easier for Kerber against Friedsam. “Playing against another German is never that easy mentally,” she said afterwards. “But I think it was a good game. I just tried to pull through to the end. ”Kerber got off to a better start. Before Friedsam even got into the game, they were already 3-0 down. Then the momentum seemed to change. After two game wins and a 40-0 lead in his own service, Friedsam was on the way to equalizing. But, as was more common later in the game, Kerber picked up exactly when the outsider began to sense her chance.

In the second movement the game then moved on a high level in phases. Friedsam Kerber almost forced a third sentence on. But she kept calm and waited patiently until her opponent made the decisive mistake. Ultimately, Kerber prevailed with strong nerves and is in lap. Just like Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated the American Michael Mmoh 6: 2, 6: 2, 7: 5 and thus completed the German trio.