There Ferrari opened its 2023 Formula 1 season with the spectacular presentation of the SF-23, which took place in the garden of Fiorano’s home in the presence of 500 cheering fans. After the winter revolution that brought Frederic Vasseur to the top of the team, the Cavallino seems to be surrounded by vibrant enthusiasm. There are many enthusiasts who can’t wait to attend the Sakhir tests, scheduled from 23 to 25 February, to understand if the red will really be able to play its cards to the maximum for the conquest of a world title that is missing, in Maranello , from the 2007 (Drivers) and 2008 (Constructors) seasons.

The big target is obviously the one that appeals most to the men of the redhead and to the Prancing Horse fans around the world. Along the way though, Ferrari may also be looking to take a few more off statistical trickbecoming the first Formula 1 team to reach the 250 wins and 250 pole positions. The Italian team is first in both overall rankings, curiously with the same number of wins and pole starts: 242. Eight race wins and as many pole positions in the 2023 season would therefore allow Ferrari to stamp a ‘double 250’ which would contribute to to raise the name of the Scuderia even further into legend.

Curiously also the Red Bull, reigning champion, is just eight wins away from a historic round figure. In fact, the Milton Keynes team has so far won 92 races in its history, which began in the 2005 season. Eight more victories would take it to 100, making the Austrian team only the fifth ever to have reached triple digits of GP wins after Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Mercedes. A challenge within a challenge on the road to world titles that will be up for grabs starting next March 5th.