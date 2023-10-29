Portuguese model Sara Sampaio shared candid photos from her beach holiday. The corresponding footage was published on her Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 32-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model showed off her figure as she posed in the ocean in a black bikini. At the same time, the celebrity’s hair was loose, and there was no makeup on her face. For accessories, the influencer chose small hoop earrings, a black bracelet and a gold ring.

It is known that Sampaio was photographed in San Cristobal, located on the Ecuadorian Galapagos Islands.

