American fashion model Candice Swanepoel showed her figure in a swimsuit. The corresponding photos appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned), with almost 20 million subscribers.

The 35-year-old Victoria's Secret model took part in the filming of an advertising campaign for the Tropic Of C brand, for which she created a line of swimwear. The celebrity posed for the photographer in a brown bikini, wearing gold jewelry on her body. Among other things, the TV star was photographed wearing a fishnet top paired with beach trousers with a floral print.

In April, Swanepoel was photographed without a bra and showed fans an explicit video. In the posted footage, the 34-year-old model appeared topless, showing off her slender figure. The celebrity covered her bare bust with her hands, posing against the backdrop of trees in white bikini bottoms.