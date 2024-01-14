Portuguese model Sara Sampaio posed in a swimsuit to advertise the new lingerie line of the Hunkemöller brand. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram story. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 32-year-old Victoria's Secret model was captured on video on the island of Curacao in the Caribbean. The celebrity appeared in front of the camera in a beige bikini, which included an underwire top with thin straps and panties with eyelets and ties.

In addition, Sampaio wore massive gold jewelry, including bracelets and earrings, and also left a wedding ring on her finger.

