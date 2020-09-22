Former Victoria’s Secret “angel”, Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio was caught by the paparazzi in a swimsuit while relaxing on the beach and was criticized by netizens. Pictures are published by the Daily Mail.

The footage shows a 39-year-old celebrity playing volleyball and sunbathing in a pink bikini with a gradient to the turquoise of its own brand Gal Floripa, the top of which is made in the form of a bandeau top. At the same time, in some frames, she poses in denim shorts, and in others – in short blue.

The celebrity’s hair is gathered in a bun, and from accessories on Ambrosio – sunglasses, several necklaces in the form of chains and earrings. It is noted that she was vacationing on Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles with family and friends.

Readers of the publication scolded the model’s appearance in the comments under the article. “Short and masculine legs, annoying person”, “All I see is a flat figure, no waist, old knees and an overly masculine face. What can arouse admiration here? “,” She urgently needs a buttock lift “,” She has no figure – only skin and bones, “the users said.

In September, Alessandra Ambrosio posted a photo taken while on holiday in the Maldives and amazed fans. She posed on the grounds of a luxury hotel overlooking the ocean. The model starred in a golden bikini, wide straw hat and sunglasses.