Almost four years after his last show and after several controversies, El Secreto de Victoria (VS) deployed last Wednesday in NY a “pink carpet” in which iconic “angels” like Adriana Lima and a new generation of models celebrated their particular return to the catwalk.

Victoria’s Secret seemed to rise from its ashes, ready to pose in the spotlight and with a great capacity to attract people: in addition to Lima, other supermodels who have walked at some point for the brand attended the Manhattan Center, such as Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel or Lily Aldridge.

In addition to those that have undergone a change of brand image, such as Valentina Sampaiowho is trans; Paloma Elsesserlarge size; Quannah Chasinghorse, indigenous; and Winnie Harlow, who suffers from vitiligo of the skin.

Among the guests at the parade, who wore lingerie outfits, there were also entertainment figures such as the singer Avril Lavigne, the actress Priyanka Chopra, the tennis player Naomi Osaka or the heiress and influencer Ivy Getty.

What was offered today on the “pink carpet” was a preview of the documentary “The Tour ’23”, announced a few months ago as the icing on the cake of the transformation and which seeks to explain to millions of viewers the new “Victoria’s Secret mission: to encourage and defend women,” as the firm indicated in a note.

A film parade…and something more

As announced, “The Tour” will be a catwalk filmed following a “cinematic narrative” in which, in addition to seeing the mannequins parading in lingerie through luxurious spaces, you will be able to learn stories from the creative teams that design the pieces in Bogotá, London, Tokyo and Lagos.

Scheduled for September 26 on Amazon Prime Video, the VS film “will be driven by fashion, glamor and entertainment with a nod to the beloved iconography of the past, but in a brilliant and redefined way,” Raúl added in the note. Martínez, the creative head of Victoria’s Secret.

In the trailer, starring the singer Doja Cat, the ‘influencer’ Emily Ratajkowski and the model Gigi Hadid, female voices are heard in ‘off’ that address personal topics such as beauty and self-confidence, and other more philosophical ones, as “what it means to be human.”

Everything indicates that the new VS is governed by very different values ​​from those that elevated an idea of ​​femininity reduced to a “Barbie” style body: “I think it’s good to be the woman who breaks the old norms,” she says in an image promotional dressmaker Kom-I, from the Tokyo team.

And Victoria’s Secret’s return to the runway won’t be limited to the screen: it will culminate with a “live fashion event this fall,” the company revealed in its note.

A long transformation

The famous lingerie brand was for decades an opinion leader on the concept of “sexy” until it went into decline due to the modernization of a society that began to object to its beauty canons focused on thinness; Later, the Me Too movement caused her to fall from grace.

VS canceled its show in 2019 after 24 years, weighed down by a dwindling television audience and subjected to scrutiny by complaints of sexual harassment and retaliation in the work environment and by the long friendship between the owner of the company, millionaire Les Wexner, with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She then undertook a long transformation in which she has made decisions with a lukewarm reception, such as removing her “angels” – models with skimpy underwear and wings on their backs – and choosing as ambassadors activists, actresses and athletes to whom she gave a speaker in the form of a podcast, which was active for only a few months.

Although, without a doubt, the most significant change was the departure of Wexner as top executive of the parent company, L Brands, followed by details dedicated to real women, such as showing bodies diverse in race and size in their advertising or selling nursing bras and mastectomies.