Stories also emerged about misogynistic and sexually transgressive behavior within the company.

In an effort to regain the trust of fans, both soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actress Priyanka Chopra Jones have been signed. With them, Victoria’s Secret hopes to reach a wider audience and shift its focus to marketing that focuses on the ‘male gaze’, i.e. how men generally like to see lingerie, to advertising that makes women feel good about their own bodies. .

With this, the brand is taking a new path and there are no longer only extremely thin models, but ‘leading icons’ and ‘changemakers’. Rapinoe and Chopra are women who shape the future, although neither will pose in sexy underwear. The pair will mainly act as spokespersons and participate in podcasts and other PR activities.

The pair join a group of women who have previously joined the brand, such as Sudanese model Adut Akech, Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser and journalist Amanda de Cadenet.