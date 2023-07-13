Talking about Victoriano del Río is talking about speed. This stud farm has become a fixture at the Sanfermines since 2010. It is, along with Miura, the only stud farm that has always come to Pamplona since that year. And causing less goring than those of Zahariche.

They carry the speed by flag. The Victoriano del Río bulls were the protagonists of the fastest running of the bulls in 2022. They flew and stopped the clock in 2 minutes and 11 seconds. Not only did they break their record, but they signed one of the fastest races in history, only behind the Miura. This Thursday, they took 2 minutes and 18 seconds to complete the route. On their way, the bulls have left five wounded, one of them by a bull horn. Three of the runners have been transferred to hospital centers.

Related News



In 9 of the 11 running of the bulls that they have starred in, the Victoriano del Río team have gone below 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Only in 2014 (3 minutes and 23 seconds) and 2019 (2 minutes and 50 seconds) did they exceed 150 seconds. His figures are such that his are 5 of the 20 fastest running of the bulls of the entire 21st century.

Last year the Victoriano del Río raced for the first time on July 13. It is a stud farm that was subscribed to 12, since in 6 of its 12 editions they have run on this day. If the bulls of Victoriano del Río are characterized by something, in addition to their speed, it is by the nobility that they usually waste in the running of the bulls. This Thursday they have left five injured, three of them transferred to hospital centers.