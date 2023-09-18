On December 7, 2021, elected legislator Victoria Villarruel (Buenos Aires, 48 ​​years old) firmly entered the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina to take office. “For the victims of terrorism, yes, I swear,” said this lawyer, born into a military family a year before the last coup d’état. Her swearing received catcalls from some benches, but it was a reaction she was prepared for. In her rallies, the number two of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza (LLA) had been urging Argentines for months to “not feel ashamed for defending life, freedom and property”, not to allow themselves to be silenced or to ask permission to express your ideas and values. Erected as a crusader in a cultural battle to transform Argentina, Villarruel merged that day in a hug with Javier Milei, the economist who heads the party, and she headed towards her seat with a big smile.

Villarruel is today a candidate for vice president for LLA. At that time, two years ago, she was almost unknown to the general Argentine public, although not to human rights organizations or to the military family. Granddaughter, daughter and niece of members of the Argentine Armed Forces, her springboard into politics was the vindication of the victims of the attacks carried out by the guerrillas in the seventies through her group, the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism. and his Victims (Celtyv) and what he calls himself “complete memory.” The inclusion of Villarruel in the presidential formula caused the initial base of young people who followed Milei through social networks to expand with members of the most reactionary right.

The first-born of the marriage of Eduardo Villarruel and Diana Destéfani was born on April 13, 1975 in the Argentine capital. She was a baby when her father, a member of the Army, was sent to the north of the country as part of Operation Independence—begun in democracy and continued in dictatorship—against guerrillas of the People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP). Unlike other soldiers convicted of human rights violations perpetrated during that operation, considered the kickoff of state terrorism, the lieutenant colonel was never on the judicial radar. Intelligence officer Ernesto Villarruel, uncle of the deputy, yes. In 2015, a judge prosecuted him for the alleged crime of illegal deprivation of liberty in the clandestine El Vesubio detention center, although he later decided not to move against him considering that he was not in good health to face a trial.

Conservative revolution

The formula led by Milei and Villarruel was the most voted in the primary elections on August 13, with almost 30% of the votes. The polls – which did not anticipate this victory – now place the duo as favorites for the general elections on October 22. While Milei promises a radical change in economic policies – with dollarization as a figurehead – Villarruel champions a conservative revolution against abortion, sexual diversity and gender equality policies that have placed Argentina at the forefront of these rights in Latin America.

Javier Milei speaks to his followers, accompanied by Victoria Villarruel. Esteban Osorio (Getty Images)

“I defend the right to life because life begins at conception and just as I had the right to be born, I want any other human being to be able to have it regardless of whether they are desired or not. It is not a question of religion, it is pure biology and those who deny it live in an obscurantism that is costing us innocent lives,” Villarruel responds in writing to EL PAÍS. The candidate has expressed during the campaign that she is in favor of repealing the Law on Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy approved in 2020, but avoids answering whether, if achieved, she will seek criminal prosecution of women who still carry out their decision to abort. . In the last two years, Argentina’s health system recorded more than 130,000 abortions.

The conservative agenda links Villarruel with Bolsonarism in Brazil, Trumpism in the United States and with Vox in Spain, with whom he has maintained ties for years through his vice president, the Spanish-Argentine Javier Ortega Smith-Molina. “As my dear friends from Vox in Spain say: if you love your country and you dare to say it, you are a facho. If you complain about how they suffocate you with taxes, you are not supportive and you are a facho. If you do not agree with female feminism and with the gender ideology that discriminates between men and women and privileges some over others, you are sexist and of course you are a facho. If you defend your house or your land and demand that the Government not usurp it by criminals or Mapuches, you are racist and of course you are a facho. The progressives imposed the dictatorship of political correctness on us and they look at us from their dubious pedestal of moral superiority while they silence us,” said the candidate at the closing of the electoral campaign in 2021.

Villarruel’s ties in Spain were the bridge to connect Milei with Vox. Santiago Abascal’s party welcomed the economist with open arms last October and he reciprocated. “I will always feel comfortable among those who defend freedom against all the threats that loom over it, such as the communism that plagues it,” Milei said at the festival organized by the ultra party on the outskirts of Madrid.

Villarruel’s long, straight hair lacks the prominence of his running mate’s. The candidate uses sober makeup and her gestures are less histrionic than Milei’s. But her restraint disappears when she speaks, which has made her the target of much criticism. “Every insult they said to me, genocidal, fascist, racist, homophobic, denialist, I received all of that with a smile,” he added in another rally.

Security and defense

If he arrives at the Casa Rosada, he will be in charge of the Security and Defense portfolios. Unlike the cuts anticipated by Milei in areas such as science, health and education, the candidate promises to expand the military budget. The Armed Forces staged six coups d’état between 1930 and 1976. Defunded since the end of the last dictatorship, they have ceased to be a relevant actor in Argentine politics, which this year celebrates 40 uninterrupted years of democracy.

The deputy seeks the support of the conservative bases for her first and great cultural battle horse: dynamiting the consensus on crimes against humanity perpetrated by the dictatorship and changing the story about the political violence of the 1970s.

The fight includes language. In his speeches he rejects “the dictatorship of the single thought”, “the dictatorship of minorities”, but avoids using that term to name the regime that governed Argentina between March 1976 and December 1983. He speaks, instead, of a de facto government. . “What happened in Argentina was an internal armed conflict, a low intensity war,” said the candidate at the beginning of 2021 in a talk broadcast through her social networks about the decade of the seventies. For the deputy, the story told in schools and universities is “partial and distorted” because it silences the violence carried out by guerrilla organizations such as the ERP and Montoneros, of Peronist origin. She considers the figure of 30,000 missing people defended by organizations such as Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo “a myth.”

Victoria Villarruel walks in Buenos Aires after attending a tribute for the victims of terrorism. JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI (EFE)

Villarruel often attacks these organizations and their leaders, symbols of the fight for human rights in Argentina. Last week he fired his darts at the president of Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto. “The truth is that Carlotto has been a quite sinister character for our country because with that good granny appearance, the reality is that he has justified terrorism,” said Villarruel. The daughter of the president of Abuelas, Laura Carlotto, was a member of the Peronist University Youth when she was kidnapped in November 1977. She was three months pregnant. The military detained her in a clandestine center until she went into labor on June 28, 1978. She gave birth handcuffed on a stretcher at the Military Hospital and they took the newborn from her. Laura was murdered two months later and her son grew up in a family that raised him as their own; He lived without knowing his true identity until 2014.

“He comes to claim something when he should be admitting that of course he may feel pain for the death of his daughter, but he has to say that his daughter was a Montoneros combatant. So let’s say everything. Carlotto is a great example of the great hypocrisy of the left,” said Villarruel. Carlotto, 92 years old, responded: “I have been fighting and risking my life for 45 years; They wanted to kill me. That is my life. “It makes no sense what this beast says because that’s how it is, it’s not a human being, it’s a beast.”

Meetings with Videla

The candidate for vice president visited the dictator Jorge Rafael Videla, who died in 2013, when he was in prison. She did it, she says, as part of the research for her books—They call them… young idealists and The other dead— in which he brings together the names of more than a thousand victims of the guerrillas.

As part of the fine line he walks, he admits that human rights violations were committed during the dictatorship and says that he thinks it is good that the crimes are prosecuted, but he demands the same treatment for the members of the ERP and Montoneros. “My family suffered from terrorism although fortunately without suffering the death of a loved one. But I would like to highlight the story of Arturo Mor Roig, a Spaniard who lived in Argentina where he raised his family, dedicated himself to politics and was assassinated by Montoneros in the midst of democracy. “Spain never claimed for him or asserted its rights against the discrimination between victims that the Argentine State carried out,” he responds. “I have legally demanded that victims of terrorism be granted the right to bring terrorists to trial, an issue that the State has denied in order to protect their impunity,” he adds. Justice considers the crimes that Villarruel denounces prescribed.

His influence on Milei has become more evident as the months have passed. The presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza had stayed away from the debate on the number of missing people, but when asked at a press conference in Tucumán he responded that the fact “that the left has managed to impose this type of questions does not mean that it is true.” “Can you show me the complete list of the 30,000 missing?”, he asked a journalist. Last week, Milei used her Montoneros past of her rival for Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, to attack her. “They are putting a candidate for president who dropped bombs in the seventies,” she said. “I overcame violence,” Bullrich responded. Villarruel has managed to keep her agenda at the center of the debate.