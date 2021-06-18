The councilor from La Plata of the Frente de Todos and president of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies, Victoria Tolosa Paz, explained the reasons for her anger during a virtual session of the Deliberative Council of La Plata.

“I got angry with Let’s change, because we are not willing to vote an ordinance that is against the workers of La Plata, “explained Tolosa Paz in statements to the channel. LN +.

It was during a session through Zoom that Tolosa Paz argued with the head of his block fiercely and everything was captured by the camera of his computer that he forgot to turn off.

“I got angry with Cambiemos but the voiceover they see in the video is with Cristian Vander (“, he explained. It was he who, realizing the situation, turned off the Tolosa Paz camera.

Victoria Tolosa Paz, councilor of La Plata, sounds like a candidate for deputy for the ruling party in the province of Buenos Aires.

The images went viral very quickly on social networks. It is that the scene shows the also president of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies -in charge of the remembered Table Against Hunger- totally disengaged, screaming, while gesturing to show his anger.

In that same interview he explained that it was “heated virtual session” because they discussed “the rendering of accounts of the public money of the city of La Plata.”

And he specified: “It was heated because Mayor Julio Garro handles public resources in a terrible bad way.”

The episode was recorded in the seventh ordinary session of the year of the Deliberative Council of La Plata, while Javier Mor Roig, vice president of the Council, spoke about the approval of the rendering of accounts for the 2020 municipal exercise.

The attitude of Tolosa Paz generated the talk among those present to the point that many of his peers on the bench and the councilors of the Juntos por el Cambio bloc they did not understand what was happening.

Tolosa Paz, partner of Enrique “Pepe” Albistur, former Media Secretary of Néstor Kirchner and the friend of the President who lent his apartment so that Alberto Fernández resided in Puerto Madero, sounds like possible candidate for deputy of the ruling party in the legislative.

Shortly after that episode, during an interview with TN, had given another version: “I am arguing and I prefer to leave it in reserve. It is a discussion that it has nothing to do with the session. I get up and leave because the camera is on, “he added.

“Someone who comes to interrupt me “finally conceded. Then they asked her about her temperament and she replied: “I have a very strong character for the defense of workers “.

LM