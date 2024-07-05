More than sharenting. Of the two sons of the newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria we don’t even know her name. We know that the new first lady of the United Kingdom is a former lawyer, now a manager for the public health service, and that she is more than reserved, very reserved. So much so that we don’t even know her birth year. Through her husband, whom she met at work, she has made it known that she will not give any interviews, not now or ever. And it is not at all a given that she will decide to move with him to number 10 Downing Street.



Even during the election campaign, the mysterious Lady Starmer was seen only a couple of times, notably the appearance of the two, smiling and hugging, at the Taylor Swift concert. When asked by journalists on why his wife did not participate in the election campaign, the prime minister responded who “is very busy with her work and is helping our son with his state exams. Vic doesn’t like the spotlight and we will do everything we can to not upset our family’s life, even after the Fourth of July.”





Daughter of Bernard, an accountant of Jewish religion and Polish origin, and Barbara, a doctor, she grew up in the wealthy Gospel Oak in London. She joined Labour in 1997, a very young volunteer for Blair. She and her husband have been married for 17 years, they met at work and it was not love at first sight: she is said to have told her colleagues, after the umpteenth phone call asking for clarification “but who the f… does this guy think he is”. She is supposed to be ten years younger than her 61-year-old husband, but there is no certainty. A practicing Jew and vegetarian – like her children – she was also fundamental in bringing the atheist Keir closer to the Jewish community.

They say about her: friendly, intelligent, extraordinaryuntil today. On everything that is expected of her from now on, the most suitable adjective seems to be another: reluctant.

