Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The deputy of Morena, victoria sanchez stated that the wide electoral reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador which contemplates reforming 18 constitutional articles and seven transitional ones, will be of great benefit to the country since it will greatly reduce the costs of democracy and will also ensure a better representation of the will of Mexicans in popularly elected positions.

The legislator considered that it is necessary to do politics without exceeding the use of public resources, because they must be used to solve the great problems of the nation, and one of the main problems of democracy in Mexico is that it is very onerous. , part of this is due to the financing of political parties that is reflected in no benefit to society.

“Allocating public budgets to political parties is justifiable in election years, where operating costs increase, given that the aim is to obtain the vote of citizens. However, when there are no elections, it is irrational for these political institutes to be granted large economic sums,” said the Morenista legislator.

Victoria Sanchez Pena, highlighted that the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, sent to the Chamber of Deputies a broad electoral reform for various purposes, and one of them consists of reforming article 41 so that the resources of national and local political parties; intended to support their permanent ordinary activities have their origin exclusively in contributions from Mexican individuals.

“However, this does not mean that public resources for the parties are intended to disappear completely, given that, in electoral years, they will have public financing, as well as private financing in the terms indicated by the Law. The foregoing means significant savings to the coffers of the public treasury, given that the ordinary budget is eliminated from political parties, when there is no election, which is fully justifiable”, considered the deputy.