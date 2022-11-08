In recent days, omar fayad, former Governor of the state of Hidalgo, Mexico, and husband of renowned actress Victoria Ruffo (known as the “Queen of soap operas”), revealed in an interview with Azucena Uresti for Radio Formula, his aspirations to be the national leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), also revealed that will seek to be a candidate in the presidential elections of 2024.

“At the time and by virtue of how the circumstances arise, I am going to announce them, because I am not going to rule out the position of national leader of the PRI and I am not going to rule out the PRI presidential candidacy for the next process either. federal election,” stated Omar Fayad Meneses, stepfather of actor José Eduardo Derbez (son that Victoria Ruffo had with comedian Eugenio Derbez).

Given this, Maria Victoria Eugenia Guadalupe Martinez del Rio Moreno-Ruffo (full name of the actress), 60 years old, was questioned about the possibility of becoming First Lady of Mexico. In a meeting with several media outlets, accompanied by her husband Omar Fayad, during the premiere of the staging “La Clase” (starring her eldest son José Eduardo), first joked that she actually looked like Madam Presidentand then said:

I always see myself with my husband, wherever he is, however he is, always by his side.

The protagonist of the telenovela “Crown of tears 2”mentioned that it is a great responsibility to be in charge of First Lady of Mexico and that he will talk about it later.

Let us remember that a few years ago, a soap opera actress already held the position of First Lady of Mexico. We refer to Angélica Rivera, former wife of President Enrique Peña Nieto. It should be noted that they have been one of the most controversial presidential couples in our country.

Users of social networks have opined that Victoria Ruffo is better off doing melodramas, instead of walking in the political environment.

On the other hand, Omar Fayad and Victoria Ruffo they married in 2001; fruit of their love they had their twins Victoria and Anuar.