The Mexican actress Victoria Ruffo was captured days ago at the airport of the Mexico City in a wheelchair and after the images went viral, his fans were concerned and he wonders why he uses them.

Victoria Ruffo, a 61-year-old native of CDMX, spends her days in a wheelchair and that’s how they captured her when she arrived at the airport and in her own voice she told journalists what was happening to her.

Victoria Ruffoprotagonist of successful soap operas such as ‘Juana Iris’, ‘Abrázame muy fuerte’ and ‘Corona de lágrimas’, has trouble walking, she has already gone to the doctor and they recommended absolute rest for a few days.

Victoria Ruffo, mother of three children, including the famous José Eugenio Derbez, whom she procreated in her relationship with Eugenio Derbez, says that she has three lumbar and three cervical hernias, injuries that occurred after several falls since her youth.

“When you have to walk a lot, I can’t. From now on I prefer to go in little races with the wheelchair”, says Mrs. Ruffo, wife of the Mexican politician Omar Fayad.

Victoria Ruffo with her three children. Instagram photo

“I am in treatment. They put me on a table that stretches you out. They also stretch your neck and there are about 40 sessions for each one. It is done to avoid operations,” says Mrs. Victoria regarding the treatment she is taking for what she is suffering from.

Victoria Ruffo He mentions that one of those injuries was caused to him years ago when he was recording a commercial for television, because he had to get on an elephant and then a muscle tear occurred.

Victoria Ruffo began her artistic career at the end of the seventies, when she was a young girl, and her first major role came when she was 21 years old, in 1983, in the Televisa melodrama ‘The Beast’which he starred with William Capetillo.

Since then, Victoria Ruffo, who has also done a lot of theater in Mexico, has remained current on Mexican television with her leading role in dozens of successful telenovelas, such as ‘Juana Iris’, ‘Victoria’, ‘Capricho’, ‘Simply María’ and ‘In the name of love’.

