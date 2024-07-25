On June 30th he was born Tessathe daughter of José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalayand now, Victoria Ruffo, the grandmother, shares the First photograph of his granddaughter to the world and unleashes all kinds of reactions, since the resemblance to the Derbez is undeniable.
It is no surprise to anyone that everyone The Derbez are physically very similar Among them, each one inherited the characteristic features of their father, Eugenio Derbez, despite being children of different mothers, and the new member is no exception.
Tessadaughter of José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay, was officially introduced by her grandmother and surprised that is identical to its fatherin the eyebrows, nose, chin and shape of the face, which automatically makes her look like her grandfather.
Reactions were not long in coming after the photo was published and messages full of support for the new parents were present.
It was last June 30, that is, almost a month ago, that Tessa was born, the second granddaughter of Eugenio Derbez, and the first of Victoria Ruffo, who excitedly met again to celebrate her welcome.
