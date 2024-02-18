The Mexican actor José Eduardo Derbez, the fruit of his love relationship with the model Paola Dalay, will become a father, news that made his entire family happy. His mother, the renowned soap opera actress Victoria Ruffo (former romantic partner of comedian Eugenio Derbez and wife of politician Omar Fayad), She is very excited about her upcoming debut as a grandmother..

“The truth is, I am very happy, it gives me a lot of hope and it also makes me very happy to see José Eduardo happy, excited, nervous, he brings everything, but he is very happy, above all, he always told me that at 30 he already wanted have children,” commented Victoria Ruffo, known as “The Queen of Soap Operas,” during an interview with several media outlets.

When they asked Victoria Ruffo If you have given your child some advice José Eduardo Derbezfacing his upcoming paternity, The actress mentioned that there is no book where you learn how to be a good father“you have to be with them (with your children), you have to teach them values, you have to be with them, in the day, at night, in illness, in school, in joy, in everything.”

It is worth mentioning that The first in the family to find out that José Eduardo Derbez will be a father was precisely Victoria Ruffo.. In a video that he published on his YouTube channel, the actor said: “the first to find out was my mother, I made her a box that said: 'you are going to be the best grandmother in the world' and a pregnancy test, she was very excited , we hugged, we celebrated, we cried, my mother told me: 'let's buy her things', I told her: 'wait, we don't know if it's a girl or a boy', she got very excited and went crazy, we are nervous about her reaction, He surprised us, but he is extremely happy.

Some days ago, José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay announced that they will have a girl, which made the future grandmother Victoria Ruffo even more excited.“A beautiful girl, beautiful, little princess, what a father, right? Congratulations, I love you, I adore you, I love you, what a father, congratulations,” the actress told them when she found out the gender of the baby.

