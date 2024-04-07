In the national and international entertainment world there are actresses who have achieved fame for their work, but others also because They have been romantically involved with important politicians.

Silvia Pinal, Galiliea Montijo, Victoria Ruffo, Angélica Rivera, Anahí and the deceased Sasha Montenegro and Edith González are some of the famous actresses who They have been romantically involved with famous politicians.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Angélica Rivera, originally from Mexico City, protagonist of melodramas on Televisa such as 'La Dueña' and 'Destilando amor', she married Enrique Peña Nieto, who was governor of the State of Mexico and later president of Mexico.

Victoria Ruffo and her husband Omar Fayad. Instagram photo

Angelica Rivera and Enrique Peña Nieto married on November 27, 2010 and separated in February 2019.

singer and actress Anahi, who began her artistic career in her childhood, married Manuel Velasco, former governor of Chiapas. They both met at a political event in 2011. And, after more than three years, the couple married in San Cristóbal de las Casas on April 25, 2015.

The actress Sherlyn and Gerardo Islas were also husbands. He was president of the Nueva Alianza party of Puebla, they dated for six months and got married in November 2014, in Puebla. They were married for just over a year. He died in February 2023 at 39 years of age.

Galilea Montijo and the politician Fernando Reina were married for several years. Instagram photo

The television presenter Galilea Montijooriginally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, married Fernando Reina in August 2011 and seven months later they had their only child. During 2022 the couple separated.

The actress Edith González, who died in June 2019, married the politician Lorenzo Lazo. They met in 2004, but did not immediately relate because he was married and she was about to have her daughter Constanza, a product of the relationship she had with the politician Santiago Creel.

Lorenzo Lazo's wife died from cancer. In 2010, Edith Gonzalez and Lorenzo Lazo married and were married until her death from cancer.

Victoria Ruffo, 'The queen of Mexican soap operas' married the Mexican politician in 2001 Omar Fayad, governor of the state of Hidalgo between 2016 and 2022. Three years later they had their twins. Currently they continue as husbands.

The recently deceased actress Sasha Montenegro and José López Portillo, former president of Mexico who also died, were husbands. In several news portals it is said that his romance began even though he was in a relationship with Carmen Romano. However, they divorced in 1991 and in 1995, Sasha and José got married civilly.

Sasha Montenegro and José López Portillo, both deceased. Instagram photo

Sasha Montenegro and José López Portillo had two children: Nabila and Alexander. Despite starting a divorce process, this was finalized, since he died in 2004.

The Mexican actress and producer Silvia Pinal was married for 13 years to Tulio Hernández, former governor of Tlaxcalaand they divorced in 1995.

Join our News channel and receive more news from celebrities on your WhatsApp