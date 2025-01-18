«We would like to give a little brother to Alexander», he confessed Victoria Romanovnawife of Jorge Romanovthe Grand Duke of Russia, in conversation with this newspaper. The wait has come to an end. A few days ago, the Chancellery of the Imperial Family issued a letter announcing that the couple is expecting their second child. Note that they have decided to make it public in the fifth month of pregnancy, a decision that is far from that of other couples who choose to communicate it after three months, when the stage in which there is the highest risk of suffering an abortion ends. “He will be born in May,” explains the Italian writer, visibly excited, to ABC. He also slips that, at the moment, they do not know if it is a boy or a girl: “He moves a lot and they have not been able to tell us anything clearly, but we would like to know so we can organize ourselves and carry out practical things.”

The couple would be delighted if it were a girl – “it would be great to have a couple” – but all they ask is that the minor arrives “healthy and grows with love”, regardless of their sex. The news has filled the family with happiness, who are looking forward to hugging the new member of the Romanov dynasty. «It is always a joy to expand the family. It’s something exciting. “Grandmas, who are more sensitive, already told me that I didn’t have the same voice.” Victoria Romanovna highlights how lucky her firstborn is to be able to enjoy his four grandparents: “I only knew two and Jorge the same.” Therefore, whenever they can – they live between Moscow, Madrid and Brussels – they meet so that the little one can enjoy them to the fullest even if, on more than one occasion, it entails an additional effort: «The paternal grandfather, Francis William of Prussia“He has mobility problems, but that is not an impediment.”

For now, Jorge Romanov’s wife is having a good pregnancy: “I feel good and I continue working.” He also explains that he is living it more calmly than the first: «I already know how things are going and the checks I have to do. In the end, when you have already had a child, you have that experience. The first is always more novel, you are more worried about if something happens and you call, at the minimum, the gynecologist. Also, since the little one is only two years old and requires your attention, “I don’t have as much time to overthink things.” Regarding how Alexander has taken the news, Victoria Romanovna confesses to us that he is not very aware of it due to his young age: «He is convinced that it is a car because he loves them. When he sees that it doesn’t, he will be upset (laughs).

The Princess, for the moment, has not decided in which city she will give birth: “We are thinking that she will be born before summer and we want the first months not to be somewhere that is very hot.” What he does explain to this newspaper is that they are already counting the days until they can see their second son’s face and see Alexander’s reaction when he sees him: “Surely, at first, he will be jealous, like most little children, but “We are sure that they will get along well and will be very close.” Plus, the fact that Victoria Romanovna, née Rebecca Bettarini, and Jorge Romanov are only children makes everything more special.









With the arrival of their second child, the couple puts the finishing touch to a union that began in Brussels. “We became friends and, over time, we began a relationship,” explained Victoria Romanovna, last May, to whom this is signed. Years passed and the good harmony that existed between them made them make the decision to seal their love in a wedding that took on special importance as it was the first of the Romanovs since the fall of the tsars. The Orthodox ceremony, held in October 2021 at Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, was attended by more than 500 guests – many of them belonging to royalty and aristocracy. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Alexander, and baptized him on December 6 at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. «I see it very Romanov. He is a copy of his father, but we have to wait to see how he evolves,” confessed, laughing, the daughter-in-law of the Grand Duchess of Russia. Maria Vladimirovna. Thus, she assured that she was not “the typical mother who has to have everything under control.” It’s not part of my character. “I will do things well and others badly, but the important thing is that the child feels loved.”