Corazón Serrano’s front line has been made up of various singers, such as Victoria PuchuriEstrella Torres or Nickol Sinchi, who performed different musical songs from the group. Many of the former members of the orchestra decided to step aside to try their luck as soloists or simply accepted a better job offer within the world of the orchestra. music.

After having made a series of presentations with the Guerrero Neira brothers, Victoria Puchuri He shared a heartfelt message on his social networks, where he confirmed his retirement and thanked his followers for their support. Serrano Heart. Likewise, he pointed out the reasons why he was leaving the orchestra.

What does Victoria Puchuri, former member of Corazón Serrano, do now?

Currently, the national artist continues her singing career, as she has been part of other musical groups after leaving the northern orchestra. In August 2022, the official Instagram page of Puro Sentimiento made official the re-entry of Victoria Puchuri to the groupsince in their statement, they mentioned that the cumbiambera was “back home.”

Through social networks, the performer, who was also part of the groups Lérida and El Encanto de Corazón, described having studied Graphic Design and having knowledge of baking. Likewise, she shared with her followers her virtual venture selling imported and national clothing and accessories.

Victoria Puchuri confirmed her separation from Corazón Serrano on social networks. Photo: Victoria Puchuri/Facebook

Why did Victoria Puchuri leave Corazón Serrano?

In 2017, after almost two years at Corazón Serrano, Victoria Puchuri He announced his departure from the group during one of his presentations, in which he revealed that he had health and family problems. This version was confirmed with a statement on his Facebook account, in which message he thanked the founders of the Piura group and his followers for the opportunity.

“I wish to do this to avoid speculation beyond my control. Friends, friends and admirers of me, I have the sad news to inform you of my retirement from Corazón Serrano due to personal and family health issues. (…) I am leaving sad but at the same time grateful to have had a great experience as an artist,” the singer wrote.

