Champions LeagueBayern Munich’s football players have won the first game in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Arsenal. In the German city it became 1-0 for the home club.

International Lea Schüller put the German formation ahead with a header just before the break. There were 20,000 spectators in the Allianz Arena.

The Dutch Victoria Pelova came in for Arsenal after an hour. Vivianne Miedema is still missing from the London formation due to a serious injury.

Later Tuesday evening is the meeting between AS Roma and FC Barcelona. Lyon – Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain – VfL Wolfsburg are scheduled for Wednesday. Lyon is the defending champion.

The returns are at the end of March. The final of the Champions League for women is on Saturday 3 June in Eindhoven.