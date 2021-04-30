The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, appointed this Friday to Victoria Onetto like the new Undersecretary of Cultural Policies of his cabinet. The actress will replace Ezequiel David Grimson, who resigned on April 15.

“It is encouraged to appoint Victoria Belloni as Undersecretary of Cultural Policies, as of April 15, 2021, who meets the legal requirements, conditions and skills necessary to carry out the position for which she has been proposed”, reads the decree within of the Official Gazette.

Belloni is the legal last name of the actress, that the mother always used. At 49 years old, he has a wide artistic career, which includes his time in film, theater and television. In addition to being producer and cultural manager.

During 2018, Jorge Ferraresi, mayor of Avellaneda, appointed Onetto as secretary of Culture, Arts and Shows. Position he held until 2020.

In 2016, just a few months after Kirchnerism left power, the actress was involved in a controversy for having received $ 80,000 after taking her work to the municipality of Malvinas Argentinas, at the request of another Kirchner mayor: Leonardo Nardini, who then he defended her from the alleged attack “because she is a K artist and thinks differently”.

During a visit to Mirtha Legrand’s program, the actress spoke about her father’s history as a political activist, Manolo Belloni, a member of the People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP), assassinated by the Bonarense Police during the last military dictatorship.

On that episode he related: “The Buenos Aires Police killed him in cold blood along with Diego Frondizi, who was Arturo Frondizi’s nephew. They riddled him, gave him twenty-odd shots. At the time they were called confrontations, but they were not confrontations ”.

In this sense, he stated: “If the guerrillas were doing something that was not appropriate, it seems to me that it was the duty of the State to detain, judge and convict them, but not to detain them, torture them, kill them, throw them into the river”.

Victoria is also the granddaughter of the Peronist militant Lili Massaferro, who worked on several films in the late 1950s under the pseudonym Lili Gacel. Since 2010 she has been married to the musician Juan Blas Caballero and she is Eva’s mother.

