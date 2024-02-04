In 2020, her grandfather Vittorio Emanuele awarded Victoria of Savoy the title of heir to the throne of Italy. Here's who the young “princess” is

Victory of Savoy, the young 20-year-old “non-princess”, is the eldest daughter of Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy and is part of the family of the last king of Italy, Umberto II. Only in the future will she be the first Savoy princess to lead the dynasty.

In 2020, her grandfather Vittorio Emanuele, who passed away just a couple of days ago, on February 2, awarded her the title of heir to the throne of Italy. In this way he effectively eliminated the Salic Law which limited succession to the throne (only apparent, of course) exclusively to male heirs. Even if she will never become queen, Vittoria of Savoy will still remain Princess of Carignano and Marchioness of Ivrea and will always be involved in the noble dynamics of the family.

Her father announced the abdication in her favor, designating her as hypothetical queen. Emanuele Filiberto officially declared:

I will abdicate in favor of my daughter. I'm sure she will do better than me. Soon, in Europe, there will be more queens than kings.

Vittoria was born on December 28, 2003 in Geneva, Switzerland. Her father, Emanuele Filiberto, was then the crown prince of Italy and her mother, Clotilde Courau, is a French actress. She has a younger sister named Luisa, born in 2006. she IS nephew of Vittorio EmanuelePrince of Naples and long-disputed head of the House of Savoy, and his wife Marina Doria.

Her great-grandfather, King Umberto II, was the last king of Italy before the monarchy was abolished in the historic referendum in 1946. Her great-grandmother was Marie-José of Belgium, the last queen of Italy.

At her baptism she wore the dress that had been used by her great-great-grandfather, King Vittorio Emanuele III in 1869. Vittoria di Savoia, thanks to her grandfather Vittorio Emanuele, can take advantage of the change of succession rules which previously only allowed men to be heirs to the throne.

The young Vittoria di Savoia also aspires to become a model or influencer. She dreams of becoming a fashion designer and has more than 90 thousand followers on Instagram. The world of fashion is her life and she works as a model for several brands.

Gelasio Gaetani of L'Aquila d'Aragona, after learning of the death of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy in Geneva at the age of 86, expressed his condolences. He also expressed confidence in the future of Savoy. By Salic Law he would have been the heir to the noble title.

I am a very good friend of his son, Emanuele Filiberto, and I share his pain and that of the family. I am convinced that the Savoys will continue to represent Italy in the world, even if in a different way. The heir is a woman, Princess Victoria, who will not ascend the throne, but I know that she is already very active in social issues and in solidarity works. The future of the House of Savoy is bright

Information on the Savoy heritage is scarce, as the family has always maintained a certain confidentiality. However, in 2006, the Swiss website Swissinfo.ch reported that Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy's assets amounted to approximately 1.5 million euros in assets and an annual income of almost 300,000 euros.