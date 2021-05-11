Italy has been a republic for 75 years and does not recognize any type of noble title or dynastic treatment. The relationship with the monarchy was so arduous, especially in its last years, due to its collusion with the Benito Mussolini dictatorship, that a hypothetical return of the kings has never even been on the public agenda. But the Savoy family, to which the last kings of the transalpine country belonged, continues to retain their attachment to the throne, now fictitious, and maintains the ancestry, even if they are only valid internally.

In 2019, Víctor Manuel de Saboya, son of the last king of Italy, and who, apart from his son, has no male descendants, decided to abolish the Salic law, which had separated women from the line of succession for centuries, after that his granddaughter Victoria turned 16 years old. The decision, of a symbolic nature, allows, for the first time in the history of the line, that a woman is recognized as head of the family and in this case can choose to claim the throne.

Manuel Filiberto de Saboya, Prince of Venice, with Clotilde Courau at the March 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Evan Agostini / GTRES

In its day, the decision went relatively unnoticed, but now it has sparked a controversy between the monarchical stronghold that remains in the country and also with the confrontation of the different branches of the Savoy family, engaged for decades in a classic dynastic dispute. The echo of the controversy has even crossed the ocean. Victoria has been interviewed at her home in Paris by the American newspaper The New York Times. “It was the best gift he could have given me”, declared Victoria de Saboya to this publication, alluding to the crown, figuratively speaking, that her grandfather bequeathed her. “Italy is not a very progressive country, but they will learn,” he added, answering the question of whether he thinks the country is ready to have a woman as queen.

His father, Manuel Filiberto de Saboya, the first in line of succession, who after returning to Italy from exile has tried to win over Italians in recent years by participating in television competitions or advertising his fast food businesses, is delighted with the care that has been focused back on his family. “The Serie The Crown Netflix has opened the doors of the royal palaces to the public and has aroused enormous curiosity about a world linked to the past, but never in the spotlight like today ”, he told the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera. And he reaffirmed: “For 150 years there has been a dispute with the Aosta branch for the leadership of the family, but I repeat: let’s work together for Italy, it is useless to divide. My father’s decision was considered and is not the result of particular circumstances or urgency, society is moving towards equality between the sexes and the vast majority of royal houses have gone in this direction ”. He himself participated in a Netflix ad to promote the acclaimed series about the British monarchy.

Victoria of Savoy was born in Geneva (Switzerland) in 2003 and is the eldest of the two daughters of Manuel Filiberto de Savoya, who retains the honorary title of Prince of Venice and his wife, the French actress Clotilde Courau. She lives in Paris and dreams of designing her own fashion brand, as she points out in her Instagram posts, where she has more than 35,000 followers and is very active. In the networks, in addition to uploading images of him with different outfits and indicating trends, he has also flagged the protests of students from French private schools who complain of having to take face-to-face tests, unlike students from public schools. The young woman posted on Instagram a direct appeal to President Macron in which she replies that this measure unjustifiably harms students and undermines the principle of equality.

He leads a discreet life, away from the spotlight and often travels to Geneva, where he was born, to Monte Carlo, where Manuel Filiberto lives, to Paris, where he studies, and to Italy, to visit the farm that his father bought. As he commented to the American newspaper, he does not pay “any attention” to his detractors, in particular to the rest of the Savoy, such as Prince Aimón who claim the leadership of the Italian royal house, currently in the hands of Víctor Manuel de Saboya.

Emanuele Filiberto has plans for her daughter and wants to prepare her to bear the weight of a crown, for today she is imaginary. He believes that the family will need a new leader and also would like Victoria to cultivate ties with the rest of the European dynasties. “It is true that there is no longer a monarchy, but I have high expectations of what my daughter Victoria will be able to do. And then: never say never. Meanwhile, we receive messages through social networks, especially from young people, curious about the world of royals”, Has pointed out to Il Corriere della Sera. And he has launched some concrete ideas about the role that Victoria of Savoy could play: “I could guide a family with a thousand years of history, dynastic orders, charities into the future. Then there are the relationships with other houses, from the link with King Felipe of Spain, the heir to the throne, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía are almost the same age as Victoria and Luisa [sus hijas], and there are also Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Alberto de Monaco and of course the Windsors ”.