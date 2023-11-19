Victoria Murillo, political scientist: “The anti-system anger was going to reach Argentina sooner or later”

Political scientist Victoria Murillo. courtesy

Political scientist Victoria Murillo (Buenos Aires, 55 years old) believes that the Peronist candidate for the presidency of Argentina, Sergio Massa, has reached the second round of the elections for two reasons: he is a “bold” politician who “has left his competitors on the road” and faces Javier Milei. It is the way in which he explains that the current Minister of Economy of a country in crisis – inflation exceeds 140%, four out of ten inhabitants live in poverty and the Central Bank reserves are at a minimum – has real possibilities of reaching to the Casa Rosada after this Sunday’s elections. The other candidate, a right-wing ultraliberal with no political experience who has broken democratic consensus built in the last 40 years, has similar possibilities, according to the polls.

Murillo has followed the Argentine electoral process from Columbia University, where she is a professor of Political Science and International Studies and directs the Institute for Latin American Studies. From there, she spoke out along with other women against Milei for the “unacceptable proposals” of the leader of La Libertad Avanza, as have also been done by former presidents, economists, Nobel Prize winners, artists, intellectuals… “The anti-system anger was going to reach Argentina sooner or later,” says the political scientist, who speak with EL PAÍS by videoconference. Murillo warns that the fragmentation caused by Milei’s emergence into the Argentine political scene is still “limited”: “We cannot know where she is going.”

Ask. Why are these elections generating so much interest outside the country?

Answer. What arouses the most interest is Milei. Being a right-wing and populist candidate, she identifies with Trump or Bolsonaro and sees herself as part of a global movement. There is a feeling that Argentina is part of a global wave. It is a different election than the previous ones because it is not read in an Argentine key but rather in a global key.

Q. Was it expected that an anti-system candidate would also emerge in Argentina?

R. It was to be expected because Argentina has had a very bad economic performance during several governments and, in general, there is an economic vote in Latin America. It was seen in Chile, for example, and one would expect it to happen at some point in Uruguay. People, when they don’t like the president and have a party system, alternate; but when you try and they don’t provide solutions, a problem usually emerges. outsider. The anti-system anger was going to reach Argentina sooner or later. Milei is not a particularly prepared character: it’s more that she was at the right time in the right place. Then, of course, there are political actors who benefited from its emergence.