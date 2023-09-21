Victoria in Finland | The Crown Princess arrived at Hanken in Helsinki: Live broadcast underway

The Swedish royals can be seen on Thursday both in Suomenlinna and in the center of Helsinki.

Princess Victoria and the Prince Daniel’s The visit to Finland continued in the morning at the Hanken School of Economics in the inner city of Helsinki. The party arrived at the site a little before 11 o’clock.

Professor Ingmar Björkman received by Princess Victoria in front of Hanken.

Among other things, they had a student lunch in the program. HS’s reporter will follow the event on site Marja Salomaa.

For lunch, the dining room tables were covered with white tablecloths and decorative flowers. Guests are offered chicken and potato gratin and vegetables for lunch.

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel arrived at Hanken.

Thursday in the morning, before Hanken’s visit, the royals visited Suomenlinna.

The royals arrived on the Defense Forces ship and boarded the platform of Suomenlinnakeskus in front of the public.

Dressed in a burgundy outfit, the princess enjoyed herself among the visiting admirers and schoolchildren waving the Swedish flag, and stopped to chat with children and adults.

“Do you speak English?” Victoria asked the children. Perhaps you prefer to speak English rather than Swedish, the crown princess guessed and continued the conversation in English.

“You also drew a dog, I’ve never seen such a sweet dog,” the princess praised the children. “Sweet”.

Princess Victoria met the children at Suomenlinna.

Princess Victoria in Suomenlinna.

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel greet people in Suomenlinna.

From here, the party moved to the Suomenlinna castle courtyard and Ehrensvärd’s grave monument. After this, the royals continued their tour of the most important destinations.

The princess, who was touring Suomenlinna, performed immediately and happily. At the end of the visit, he thanked his hosts profusely and presented them with oblong boxes as a souvenir of the visit.

At the pier, the princess got back on the Defense Forces’ gray ship, from where the boat will take her and her entourage back to the mainland.

The princess’s next destination is the Hanken School of Economics in the center of Helsinki. HS’s live broadcast from the location starts at 11 o’clock.

On Thursday afternoon, the destination to visit is the city of Loviisa. Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are scheduled to wave from the balcony of the town hall at around 1:40 p.m. After that, they get to know the old town on foot.

Around 2:20 p.m., the crown princess will participate in the ceremony to name the square Victoria Square in the Kuningattarenranta area.

Before four in the afternoon, the royals’ program also includes the Fazer visitor center in Vantaa.

HS monitors the visit on site and shows the events live.