Victoria in Finland | “It’s nice to see a real princess” – Princess Victoria charmed Loviisa

Loviisa

Lovisain Adina Thesslund was excited. Mum Lotta Theslund had picked him up early from kindergarten. They, like many other residents of Loviisa, headed to Kuningattarenranta on Thursday.

“It’s nice to see a real princess,” Adina Thesslund said.

She wore a hair band to match the theme, which was decorated with a small golden crown.

Swedish the crown princess Victoria received numerous delighted exclamations during his visit to Loviisan on Thursday.

“Välkommen, Välkommen”, came a shout from the crowd of hundreds who had arrived in the square, when Victoria stepped on the scene.

Adina Thesslund and her mother Lotta Thesslund came to see Princess Victoria in Kuningattarenranta. Adina’s favorite princess is Elsa from Frozen, because she has magical powers. Lotta Thesslund, on the other hand, thought the arrival of the princess in Loviisa was significant.

Princess Victoria and her entourage arrived at Kuningattarenranta across Loviisanlahti along the new Kruununsilta.

In Kuningattarenranta, Victoria dedicated the square as Victoria Square.

“Thank you for honoring me by choosing to name this beautiful square after me,” he said.

Victoria said the visit to beautiful Loviisa was an honor for her and the prince For Daniel.

The visit to Loviisa was part of the couple’s two-day visit to Finland.

Princess Victoria unveiled the name plate of the square named after her. On the right, the mayor of Loviisa, Jan D. Oker-Blom.

Princess Victoria was dressed in burgundy during her visit to Loviisan.

Solemn the visit also included a greeting from the balcony of the Town Hall.

About an hour before the greeting, people had started arriving at the square next to the Town Hall to wait.

Heli Eskonen and children Lilli Granroth, Mauno Granroth and enjoyed the events in the carriage Unto Kanerva were able to attend because they had requested a day off from school due to arriving from a trip south.

Loviisa residents Heli Eskonen and children Lilli Granroth and Mauno Granroth came to see Princess Victoria at the market.

An acquaintance of Heli’s was eager for the same Lee Saarinen.

“For once, it was time off from work and the school day ended appropriately,” said Saarinen.

Saarinen’s son Nils Broman told that the school also talked about the princess’s visit and made Swedish flags. Some of the school friends also said they would come to see the princess.

Saarinen wanted to bring his children to see the princess, because it was an opportunity that doesn’t happen often in Finland.

Both Eskonen and Saarinen are satisfied that the princess was brought to Loviisa.

“It warms the heart that we are not just a small village,” says Saarinen.

“Loviisa has gained great visibility. First the housing fair and now this,” Eskonen beamed.

He also confessed that he likes Victoria very much.

“Because of this, I even canceled my doctor’s appointment from today,” he added and laughed.

The side of the cafe bus in Loviisa market was filled with people waiting for Princess Victoria.

At the market there were other fans of the princess.

Friends Päivi Kiviniemi, Pirjo Luumi, Teppo Luumi and Rauli Komi had driven there about an hour’s drive from Orimattila.

“As soon as the information about the visit came, the texts started flying that the shocks would be fixed,” said Pirjo Luumi.

Rauli Komi, Päivi Kiviniemi, Teppo Luumi and Pirjo Luumi drank coffee made by Kiviniemi while waiting for the princess. The buns brought by Komi were fine with the coffee.

In honor of Viktoria’s visit, Pirjo Luumi was dressed in the colors of the Swedish flag.

“We once even celebrated Victoria’s wedding with a group of women. We drank kumpa with crowns on our heads and ate princess cake while watching the festivities on TV.”

Loviisa was a familiar place and the group liked it. In addition to seeing the princess, the plans included a joint lunch in the old town.

About at a quarter to two, the atmosphere at the market began to thicken. It was known that the princess would soon come to the balcony.

When the balcony doors finally opened, the princess received a standing ovation. After waving on the balcony, Victoria arrived at the edge of the square to chat with the citizens.

Princess Victoria shook hands with Lovisa residents at the edge of the square.

“ “For the sake of history, it is significant that the princess will inaugurate the square right here.”

Loviisa mayor Jan D. Oker-Blom told earlier In an interview with HS, that the visit is the result of almost two years of correspondence. Among other things, a polite paper letter was drawn up for the Swedish court, emphasizing the long shared history between Loviisa and Sweden – since the princess is interested in history. Loviisa is named after the former queen of Sweden Loviisa Ulriikan (1720–1782) according to

Loviisa’s history was emphasized in many speeches on the day of the celebration. The matter was brought up as well Jaana Kolu-Vuojärvi.

He belongs to Loviisa city’s good residents association. The members of the association are enthusiasts of the 18th century. The members had skillfully made clothes that fit the spirit of the time.

“For the sake of history, it is significant that the princess will inaugurate the square right here,” Kolu-Vuojärvi said.