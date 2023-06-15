Thursday, June 15, 2023, 1:05 p.m.



| Updated 18:25h.

Until now, one of the characteristics of Victoria Federica had been her silence before the media. Serious, even crude, she was a guest at events where little more than a sheepish smile was obtained from her at best. On the street she did not hesitate to make rudeness to journalists. However, something has changed and the young woman has spoken before the microphones.

Victoria Federica confirmed that she will travel to Geneva to accompany her cousin Irene in the celebration of her coming of age, although she does not know who else will go. “I don’t know who is coming and who is not,” she explained, while she clarified that if her grandfather Juan Carlos goes, her cousin will be “very delighted.”

Some statements against all odds in which he also said that it will not be a problem to coincide with Iñaki Urdangarin. In addition, she was very proud of the collaboration that her brother Froilán is going to do in the organization of the United Nations Climate Summit, which will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. “Well, I don’t know what he’s going to do, really, but I’m very happy for him,” she said.