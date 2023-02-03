Dressed in a short dress, with an embroidered bullfighter jacket, signed by Dior, Victoria Federica became the center of all eyes at the party held on the occasion of the presentation of the poster of the San Isidro Fair in Las Ventas and the celebration of the Plaza 1 awards. Jaime de Marichalar’s daughter took the stage twice, the first time to collect an award on behalf of her close friend Andrés Roca Rey, with whom it was rumored that she had more than just a friendship. The second, she and she did it on her own behalf, to receive the Youth and bullfighting award.

Victoria Federica received her distinction from José María Manzanares and was very grateful and excited. «I receive this award with great joy and enthusiasm. I feel very proud to be recognized for fostering and encouraging this admirable art of bullfighting”, Froilán’s sister began, who did not hesitate to dedicate some emotional words to the family: “It is a beautiful inheritance received from my family. From my great-grandmother, Mrs. María de las Mercedes, from my grandfather, her majesty King Juan Carlos and, especially, my mother, who have transmitted it to me with so much affection ».

Shortly before, he had collected the Figure of the Season award. «It is a pleasure for me to be able to collect this award for the bullfighter of the season on behalf of Andrés Roca Rey. When he found out that he could not be present, he asked me to do it because of the friendship that unites us. I am proud to be able to do it on behalf of my friend,” said Victoria Federica. The daughter of the Infanta Elena recognized the merits of the young right-hander: “A bullfighter whom I admire inside and outside the bullring and who represents the future of bullfighting.”

During the evening, it was also striking how comfortable the young woman was, who greeted and spoke to everyone with a smile. In fact, although she avoided answering questions from the press, she was relaxed with the reporters, with whom she usually has a much more tense relationship.

With Gloria Camila



The San Isidro 2023 Gala did not lack other essential bullfighting events, José Ortega Cano and Gloria Camila. Since his separation, the right-hander attends numerous events and parties and has found his best support in his daughter. They were among the first to arrive and in their case, they did offer statements at the photocall. «She is very like her father. She is very pretty and I love her very much, “said the right-hander while she answered the compliment:” I love accompanying dad in these acts because I am also in favor of bullfighting.

In fact, he deepened his defense of the party: «You don’t have to lose it, apart from that, we have to respect both those who like it and those who don’t, but I like it and whenever I can come I’ll come ». Rocío Jurado’s little daughter insisted on her excellent relationship with her father and declared her admiration for him. “We are always together, so it’s nothing new,” she assured her while she recalled that her father “is the only bullfighter who has managed to pardon a bull in Las Ventas.”