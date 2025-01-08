The debut of Victoria Federica de Marichalar y Borbón on television, which ABC exclusively announced almost a year ago, almost didn’t happen. «They tried it once and I was hesitant, I didn’t feel safe. The second one, yes, although I arrived a little scared, out of my comfort zone,” says Don Felipe’s niece, visibly nervous, at the presentation of the fifth season of ‘El Desafío’, which premieres this Friday at 10:00 p.m. h. on Antenna 3.

The balance, however, has been positive and, she says, it has helped her improve: “I have no regrets,” confesses the daughter of Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar, who assures that her “environment is happy” with her participation in the format presented by Roberto Leal and produced, like ‘El Hormiguero’, by 7 and Acción. «She started as a scared, uncomfortable little bird, and she has ended up as a heroine. She is the first woman in five editions who has asked to be burned,” extols Jorge Salvador.

Of course, as the person responsible for the successful program joked, which averaged 14% and exceeded 4 million unique viewers last installment, “it’s not the same to burn her as it is to burn Susi Caramelo.” The collaborator of ‘El Hormiguero’, of course, took up the gauntlet: «I am very fearful, I don’t like risk, especially since my life is going well. “I don’t even get on Ryanair, but when I found out that Vic was coming, I accepted.”

The comedian added a dose of laughter to a season in which the risk has been increased and which, they claim, “has the best casting on television”, with Genoveva Casanova, Feliciano López, Lola Lolita, Roberto Brasero, Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ and Gontzon Mantuliz.









Pilar Rubio, Juan del Val and Santiago Segura are the judges of the fifth installment of ‘El Desafío’, “the Superbowl of entertainment” for its presenter and who, they say, will soon begin recording the sixth season.