“Victoria Federica has a happy heart,” says the newspaper The reasonwhich reveals the identity of the new dream of Infanta Elena’s daughter. This is Borja Moreno Oriol, a businessman whom he met in Sotogrande last summer, and who runs the fashionable place in that urbanization in Cadiz and also in Madrid, Trocadero.

Moreno Oriol, according to his Linkedin, also has a working relationship with a restaurant group that opened last summer, Fitz Marbella, another place that Victoria Federica likes to visit.

The young woman, daughter of Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar, He frequents the towns of Sotogrande and Marbella with the latter in summer, where the most ‘in’ clubs of the moment are and she can enjoy leisure.

It so happens that Moreno Oriol also had a brief romance with Amina, daughter of Genoveva Casanova and Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, a close friend of the young woman and almost the same age. Vic, as her friends and Genoveva know her, share now prominence because both are competing in The challenge.

Borja Moreno Oriol Linkedin

This love relationship would explain the change in Victoria Federica’s character, Before very shy, and now very open to all kinds of experienceslike the challenge contest in which it is immersed in Antena 3.