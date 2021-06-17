The Government extended this Thursday for 180 days the intervention of the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (INADI), led by Victoria Donda.

This is how the Decree 396/2021, published in the Official Gazette with the signature of President Alberto Fernández, the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; and the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria.

In this way, the intervention already extended by Decree No. 22 of January 18, 2021, is renewed from June 5 and for 180 days, in the Inadi, a decentralized body that acts within the orbit of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of the nation.

Donda was once again ratified in office despite some questions about his management such as the complaint that was filed against him in federal Justice for the crime of embezzlement of public funds and fraudulent administration, after try to give him a job in his distribution to the domestic worker who worked in his house.

When the complaint became known, Donda, through his official Twitter account, made a discharge in which he assured that the labor contributions and salary payments of the employee were made “in a timely manner.”

Recently, the official was asked for a firmer reaction to the statements of President Alberto Fernández about the origin of the Latin American peoples. However, the head of INADI questioned the “cruelty” of a part of the political leadership against the head of state.

“The cruelty and the tearing of the clothes of a part of the Argentine political leadership do not have to do with the sayings themselves of our President, but with the enormous things that we are doing as public administration,” said the official.

Donda came to qualify as “historical and remarkable” that Alberto Fernández “come out to apologize for something he said and that offended many communities.”

Along these lines, he explained that “the only thing INADI can do is call for reflection“, and added:” In this particular case the President has already reflected and sent us a note. “

The controversy occurred when the President stated that “the Mexicans came from the Indians, the Brazilians from the jungle, but the Argentines arrived on the boats” – an expression that caused some controversy in the region. Fernández sent a letter to INADI to explain the phrase.

In the letter, the head of state specified: “As I observe that it has been interpreted by some in a way that contradicts my actions and our government decisions, I allow myself to put these reflections to your consideration for the purposes that you consider to be appropriate.”

“I want to clarify my deep and heartfelt convictions on the Argentine and Latin American population “, expressed the president in the text addressed to the head of INADI.

In the midst of the public questioning of referents of the native peoples, Fernández indicated that “today there are dozens of native peoples in the country with their languages ​​and traditions, “and that” important research indicates that a percentage close to half of the Argentine population has indigenous ancestry. “

