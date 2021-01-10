Beyond the controversy surrounding the offer that Victoria Donda made to her domestic employee to give her a $ 10,000 social plan or to enter to work in the official body that she directs, the salary receipts that Clarín accessed show that the president of INADI cannot justify what she paid Arminda Banda Oxa “blank”.

Is that he had it registered in ANSES for 50 hours a week and paid him $ 5,000 a month “blank” in January of last year, despite the fact that the minimum established at that time was $ 134 an hour.

In other words, he should have paid at least $ 6,700, at that time, to the 62-year-old Bolivian immigrant who worked at home. But he paid her below the minimum of the official salary scale, when she was already president of the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (INADI). And besides, he never paid the Christmas bonus.

This denies Donda’s explanation, who assured that he always paid the same “blank” amount to his domestic employee, for almost five years, of $ 5,000 per month, because “due to his health problems he ended up working fewer and fewer hours,” he said. Donda, in an interview with C5N.

Clarín accessed Banda Oxa’s salary receipts, between July 2019, when Donda was a national deputy, and August 2020, when he was already head of INADI. According to these receipts, Donda had her registered with her maid for 48 hours per month and a payment of $ 5,000, until December 2019. In fact, in the payment certificates, the same official acknowledged that she had been paying that salary since July 2016, although without specifying what the hourly load was at that time.

The difference between the minimum wage for domestic staff and what Donda paid him was a debt of $ 448 in July 2019, an amount that increased until $ 1,700 was seized from Banda Oxa in January 2020, when the minimum was $ 6,700 and that month registered it with 50 hours.

However, that relationship was reversed as of the following month, when when registering it with 12 hours a month, Donda would have paid him $ 3,392 more than the basic salary, until he exceeded that basic salary by $ 3,266 in August 2020.

By keeping him at the same salary, but with 12 hours logged in the last year, it would be as if his salary had been quadrupled as of February last year, even though it was kept frozen at $ 5,000 “blank” for almost five years.

Osvaldo Barsanti, Banda Oxa’s lawyer, assured that with these amounts “he cannot even justify the target”, since “it did not cover the legal minimums established in the salary scale set by the National Commission for Private Houses.” Furthermore, the lawyer argued that the domestic worker did not work the 12 or 48 hours a week declared by Donda, but 88 hours a month, which corresponded to working at home three times a week.

According to the lawyer Barsanti, the domestic worker “worked on Mondays from 8 am to 2 pm and on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 4 pm. For that rate of work she would have had to have had another salary, with other contributions, a registration totally different from what Donda did “.

Victoria Donda’s maid’s salary receipt, corresponding to July 2019.

Victoria Donda’s maid’s salary receipt, corresponding to August 2020.

The national government official paid her domestic employee the same salary for 55 months, despite the fact that the salary scale that appears in the AFIP went from $ 51 to $ 158.95 an hour, in that period for the domestic staff who perform general tasks.

“I do not have receipts for the Christmas bonus, as if I had never paid the Christmas bonus” to his maid, added the lawyer Barsanti.

In fact, in the forms that the official Donda sent to Clarín, where her payment is registered in AFIP, there is never any payment of the Christmas bonus, during the four and a half years that it is registered, between July 2016 and January 2021.

“It is clear that what Donda reported to the AFIP does not correspond to the reality of what was happening in the labor relationship between her and Arminda,” said her lawyer Barsanti.

The head of INADI sent a telegram to Banda Oxa, which arrived this Friday, where the national government official urged her domestic employee to “cease her abusive behavior immediately.”

There also Donda stated that “unfortunately, and despite the good relationship that always characterized the relationship that unites us, you have decided to invoke non-existent facts in order to achieve the application of rights that do not correspond to you, despite the fact that I have always complied with all the obligations in my charge. “

The president of INADI, in her telegram, denied that her domestic worker “has the right to consider herself injured and fired because of me. I reject her request to make the registration and payment of contributions and social security and tax contributions by non-prescribed periods, as long as there is no salary debt, much less defective labor registration, “said Donda.

