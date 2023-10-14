She is 26 years old and has almost fifty titles recognized in Spain – specifically, 43 -, which makes the young Victoria de Hohenlohe, Duchess of Medinaceli, the noblewoman with the most titles in Europe. Her name—if we ignore the titles—may not be entirely familiar, since the discreet aristocrat has always preferred to stay out of the pages of the gossip press that did fill, for different reasons, her ancestors. These weeks, however, the Duchess of Medinaceli has appeared in various media due to her wedding, this Saturday, October 14, with the financial analyst Maxime Corneille. It will be in the church of San Miguel in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). She draws attention, however, that she will not say “I do” in any of the impressive architectural jewels belonging to the Medinaceli house — which includes several palaces, including La Casa Pilatos, in Seville; the Oca palace, in Pontevedra; or the Tavera Hospital, in Toledo. The properties belong to the Casa Ducal de Medinaceli Foundation, chaired by Ignacio Medina, Duke of Segorbe, who has been in conflict with the family’s heirs for years. Because titles are one thing and assets are another.

Victoria de Hohenlohe is the granddaughter of Victoria Eugenia Fernández de Córdoba y Fernández de Henestrosa (Madrid, 1917 – Seville, 2013), the eighteenth Duchess of Medinaceli, and Rafael Medina y Villalonga, Duke of Alcalá de los Gazules (Bilbao, 1905 – Seville, 1992). Of the four children of this marriage, only one survives, Ignacio Medina, the bride’s great-uncle, in charge of managing the family assets and who, in 2021, against the last wishes of his mother, expelled his nephews from the family. foundation for having sued the foundation itself in court to receive its share of the legitimate income. The other three children of the couple appeared regularly in gossip magazines, becoming one of those sagas of the aristocracy that pepper the news with scandals. The most infamous was the case of Rafael Medina, Duke of Feria, and ex-husband of the socialite Naty Abascal, convicted of corruption of minors and drug trafficking, who entered prison in 1993 and died in 2001 from a barbiturate overdose. Luis, Duke of Santiesteban, died in 2011, and Ana Medina, the first-born of the couple, died in Madrid in 2012.

After the change in the Spanish law on the succession of noble titles in 2006, which established the right to the first-born son and not his gender, the dukedom of Medinaceli, one of the most important titles of nobility in Spain, passed to the son of Ana Medina, Marco de Hohenlohe-Langenburg, father of the bride.

Marco married the German Sandra Schmidt-Polex, with whom he had two children, Victoria and Alexander, the result of this union that lasted from 1996 to 2004. Victoria was born in Malaga on March 17, 1997, although, after her parents divorced , both she and her brother moved to live in Munich with their mother. She returned to Spain to study a degree in International Relations at the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid and, later, a master’s degree in Conflict, Security and Development at Kings College in London. According to her LinkedIn profile, the duchess works at MJ Hudson as a responsible investment analyst and consultant.

King Felipe VI attended the funeral of the Duke of Medinaceli, which took place on September 6, 2016 in Madrid. In the image, from left to right and next to the King: Pablo and Flavia Hohenlohe, brothers of the duke, and his children; Victoria and Alexander, along with Pablo’s wife, María del Prado Muguiro. Pool (Getty Images)

Tragedy struck the Medinaceli again in August 2016, when Marco died in Seville, at the age of 54, after spending days in a coma in a hospital in the capital of Seville after a long illness. After the death of her father, Victoria became the youngest duchess in the history of the house of Medinaceli. Two years later, at 21, she became the person with the most noble titles in all of Europe—of the 43 she has, 10 of them are with Grandeza de España, which credits her as a direct descendant of King Alfonso . The Ministry of Justice made this information public in the Official State Gazette, reporting that the young woman also officially became the Marchioness of Priego, Marchioness of La Torrecilla, Marchioness of Camarasa, Marchioness of Aytona, Duchess of Tarifa, Duchess of Denia, Duchess de Camiña, duchess of Alcalá de los Gazules and countess of Santa Gadea. Victoria thus managed to appropriate some titles that had fallen to her uncle – and which she claimed in court – as manager of the entire family assets.

“Allergic to the media”, as the duchess is defined in ‘Hello!’, is seen on rare occasions. In the image, at the wedding of Casilda Medina and Ignacio de Loyola Crespi, in 2017 in Seville. Europa Press Entertainment (Europa Press/Getty Images)

In the magazine Hello! They define her as “allergic to the media”, although in recent years her name has appeared along with many of her cousins, including the Medina brothers, children of Naty Abascal, due to the dispute they have with their great-uncle over the estate. and the Medinaceli inheritance. The last ruling, appealable, ruled in favor of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren against their uncle, president for life of the foundation that manages, among others, the Casa Pilatos in Seville (in addition to lands and numerous works of art), and it was reported that The heirs will receive almost 20 million euros in inheritance. He is neither present nor expected at the wedding that is also celebrated on the farm. Jump to the sky, a farmhouse in the Jerez countryside – where members of the main aristocratic houses of our country do go – but the cry ‘Long live the bride and groom!’ It will not sound in any of their palaces.