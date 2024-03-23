ZAt their wedding, Lilliana Weinman, Jewish-American opera diva, and Attilio Teruzzi, fascist and important member of Mussolini's cabinet, received a pile of gifts. The most notable, if not tasteful, came from Benito Mussolini and was an antique silver jewelry box set with rubies, emeralds and rock crystals in the colors of the tricolor.

The couple had won the crème de la crème of politics and culture as witnesses for their marriage. Teruzzi, black shirt, medals, fascist cap on his head, was accompanied by none other than the Duce and an important general and his bride, who looked majestic in her pink crepe georgette dress, by the American ambassador and by Tullio Serafin, former chief conductor the Scala, which had moved to the Met in New York.

In June 1926 nothing was left to chance in Rome. The civil wedding took place in the morning and the religious one in the afternoon in the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, the royal family's house church. The aim was to show that the “new men” of the regime were adapting to the old bourgeois elite by concluding marriages according to the Catholic rite and the new civil code of the fascist state; in short, they were following the will of Mussolini's totalitarian politics and their moral feelings connect with each other.

He breaks up with the Jewish opera diva via telegram

The choreography, the historian Victoria de Grazia suggests in her book, staged Teruzzi as a man who had achieved a great victory for himself and his fatherland by conquering the American woman, and Lilliana Weinman as the prima donna, whose place from now on would no longer be on the stage of an opera house, but alongside a powerful man on the world political stage. Money wasn't a problem.







Lilliana's father, a Manhattan manufacturer, had paid for everything, and no one took exception to the family's Jewish faith. Nobody cared that Margherita Sarfatti, Mussolini's brilliant intellectual aid and lover, was Jewish – at least not back then. The wedding invitation had putti as a print instead of the usual monograms and a banner that combined the American stars and stripes with the Roman lictor bundle and axe.

The wedding was the event of the summer, even the New York Times reported on it. Less than four years later, Teruzzi broke up with Lilliana – by telegram, today he would probably have typed a Whatsapp. He tried to have the marriage annulled by the Catholic Church – divorce did not yet exist in Italy. But he had made his calculations without Lilliana Weinman. She resisted, and the marriage lasted another 17 years.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









That sounds like the plot of a historical novel. “The Perfect Fascist”, Victoria de Grazia's recently published book, is not fiction, but tells of a true story. It is the story of Attilio Teruzzi, born in 1883, the same year as Mussolini, who went from a simple soldier to a colonial governor, to a member of parliament, to a leader of the Blackshirts, to a minister for Italian Africa, who held talks with Hitler in Berlin, and in strictly enforced racial laws in the colonies.







At the same time, Teruzzi was the husband of Lilliana Weinman, whom he left but was unable to divorce. He was also the partner of the Jewish woman Yvette Blank, with whom marriage was impossible because there was still a marriage to Lilliana.