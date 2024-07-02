Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin stars in the new Tim commercial

TIM’s summer is full of news and to communicate them there is an exceptional witness: Victoria De Angelis, For the new chapter of the format ‘The Power of Connections’ here is the bassist of Måneskin with her freedom, energy and unique style. Victoria, a musician and DJ capable of living her passions at maximum speed is therefore the interpreter of the new spot.

What’s new for this summer 2024 from Tim? The ‘TimVision Calcio e Sport Light’ offer is coming which allows you to experience on every screen, from TV to smartphone, the unmissable spectacle of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the 14 Eurosport channels, the Tour de France, La Vuelta, many other sporting events and entertainment for the whole family on TimVision, DAZN with three matches for each day of the top Italian football championship and international matches, Disney+ and Infinity+.

A special promo will then be available to have TimVision in a single solution together with all the advantages of TIM’s 5G ULTRA, which offers the best performance with a speed of up to 2Gbps even in congestion situations thanks to the priority of access to the TIM mobile network. For the occasion, TIM also launches two advantageous summer offers for the purchase of the new Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The spot is scheduled in rotation together with a special video contribution in which Victoria is immersed in the ‘Forza delle Connessioni’ TIM.

Victoria De Angelis from Måneskin and the Tim commercial. The soundtrack: ‘Don’t wanna sleep’

‘Don’t wanna sleep’, taken from Måneskin’s album Rush!, is the soundtrack to the 30” and 20” spots. The television campaign, on air on the main national channels, is supported by a video strategy planning on the web with display advertising, on social media and inside TIM stores with dedicated BTL activity.

Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin, here is the new Tim commercial

Victoria De Angelis, bassist of Måneskin, protagonist of the 2024 summer commercial. Watch the video