THE Maneskins they turned their lives upside down. Within a very short time they won Sanremo and achieved incredible worldwide popularity. Especially in the United States, the Italian rock group is having great success. Today there is good news for a member of the band, the bassist Victoria DeAngelis who is also the founder.

Victoria is enjoying some relaxing days in Formentera in the company of friends and colleagues of the Maneskins Ethan And Thomas. A mysterious girl has also popped up in some photos. But no one had imagined that it could be the new girlfriend of Victoria.

Source: Who

To reveal the scoop was the weekly Who who also published some shots that show the two kissing very passionately on board a boat. This is the first image of the couple and it is easy to imagine at this point that the scoop has been revealed, a confirmation in the next few days.

Difficult to understand when they met and when they have been together. We don’t even have much information about the identity of this mysterious girl. According to Who her name would be moon but other details are not there. Everyone was present on the boat where the romantic moment took place, even colleagues Ethan And Thomas who surely are familiar with the story.

In short, a happy moment for Victoria, born in 2000 who in 2021 first won the Sanremo Festival and then the Eurovision Song Contest. Two prestigious competitions that have been a springboard towards the conquest of the American market where they are very popular today.

The summer of the Maneskins will still be busy After the concert on June 10 a Madridthe band will be engaged in the Loud Kids Tour which will see them perform at the Glastonbury Festival from 21 to 25 June, in England. Afterwards, the group will perform in a series of Italian dates in July: July 16 in Trieste at the Nereo Rocco Stadium, July 20 and 21 in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico and finally July 24 and 25 in Milan at the San Siro. Obviously all the dates are already sold-out.