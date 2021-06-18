Luis Manuel Delgado placeholder image

Victoria City / 06.17.2021 20:00:12

Pilar Gomez made a call to his work team to close ranks and to conclude the municipal administration strong, in that line he asked the area holders to continue working as before to deliver good accounts to the victorenses.

Meeting with her work cabinet, the mayor of Ciudad Victoria summoned the directors of the different municipal agencies to give strength to this work for the municipality and fulfill its mandate to continue maintaining an intense work plan as the first day you assumed responsibility for improve the quality of life of Victorenses families.

As a priority, he asked the areas that provide the public services redouble efforts to address garbage collection, rehabilitation of lighting, cleaning of parks and public gardens;

“let’s not lower our guard, that the victorenses feel satisfied with the work we do for our municipality, “said the mayor.

During a review of progress in programs that are carried out, the mayor reminded those responsible for the municipal areas that there is a commitment to improve Victoria and “we cannot fail them.”

ELT

