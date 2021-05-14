These are hours of great pain for Juanita Viale placeholder image: your close friend, actress Víctoria Céspedes, 41, died on Friday morning after battling a severe illness.

On The angels of the morning (El Trece, at 9.30 a.m.), Marcela Tinayre, Juana’s mother, confirmed the sad news in dialogue with Maite Peñóñori: “We are devastated. She was 41 years old. She died this morning … She was the companion of success in the world The blood of the trees. Was very young”.

In addition, Mirtha Legrand’s daughter said that Victoria had recently suffered the death of her brother in an accident.

Later, Pía Shaw gave more details of the link that united the actresses: “She was Juanita’s soul sister, the sister she never had. Victoria Céspedes is a Uruguayan actress. He was experiencing a severe illness. It was his friend of the soul. They shared theater together. Friends off the set, friends from life. Chile was the country that brought them together. The uru, so they called her, was having a difficult time with her father and it was Juana who accompanied her at all times, that united them strongly … “

“A very good actress. Victoria is well known in Uruguay. I do not have much contact with Juana, but I know that she is very close to her entire family …”, Angel de Brito said from Miami.

Nacho Viale also remembered Victoria Céspedes.

For his part, Nacho Viale also had a close bond with the Uruguayan actress, who has won the affection of the entire Legrand family in recent years. The producer used his Twitter account to remember her with a photo next to her: “Bye-bye, pretty friend! A smiling little angel takes care of us.”

The friendship between Juana and Victoria grew in Chile, place where the driver used to go very often while she maintained her relationship with Gonzalo Valenzuela, father of her two sons Silvestre and Ali.

After the separation, Juanita maintained her bond with the actress and together they undertook a theatrical project that became a success. With The blood of the trees, The Uruguayan made her debut on the Argentine stages and toured around the entire country, something that united them even more.

In 2016, in full success of the play and after spending many months together, a rumor emerged in the media that they were a couple. Both of them quickly dissociated themselves from the versions.

At the time, Victoria spoke with the magazine Soon and he nipped that version at the root: “It was tremendous that they tried that with Juana, who is my soul sister, the sister I don’t have. In Chile we became very close friends, she was in very hard times and she accompanied me in my father’s duel, she helped me a lot “.

On Saturday, Juana will have to record the weekend programs of Mirtha’s night Y Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand and he will surely refer to it. In the last emissions of the cycles, at each end of the program, the granddaughter of the mythical driver used to leave messages of support and strength for her friend.

