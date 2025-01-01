Cross-country skiing Olympic champion Victoria Carl continues to turn things up in the Tour de Ski and now has her sights set on a top placement again. In the pursuit race in Toblach over 15 km in classic style on New Year’s Day, the 29-year-old Thuringian took fourth place, like the day before, and is already seventh in the overall ranking. Carl, who had unexpectedly fallen behind on the first two days of the tour, was 1:36.6 minutes behind the Norwegian Astrid Öyre Slind, who had already won over 20 km the day before and is now leading the overall ranking.
With second place just behind Slind, her compatriot Therese Johaug also moved up to second place in the overall ranking with her 150th podium finish in the World Cup and can hope for her fourth Tour victory, just six seconds behind. With this she would catch up with record winner Justyna Kowalczyk from Poland. Carl is 3:01 minutes behind Slind and is around two and a half minutes away from the podium. From Friday, the last three stages will go to Val di Fiemme, the venue for the 2026 Olympic cross-country skiing competitions.
