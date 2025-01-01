Cross-country skiing Olympic champion Victoria Carl continues to turn things up in the Tour de Ski and now has her sights set on a top placement again. In the pursuit race in Toblach over 15 km in classic style on New Year’s Day, the 29-year-old Thuringian took fourth place, like the day before, and is already seventh in the overall ranking. Carl, who had unexpectedly fallen behind on the first two days of the tour, was 1:36.6 minutes behind the Norwegian Astrid Öyre Slind, who had already won over 20 km the day before and is now leading the overall ranking.