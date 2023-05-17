Victoria Cabello: “I have no children, that’s why I look younger”

A few days after his return to tv with Crazy tripsthe program broadcast on Tv8 starting next May 23, Victoria Cabello talks about herself in an interview with the weekly f.

Winner of the 2022 edition of Beijing Express paired with Paride Vitale, the presenter declared: “When they ask me: ‘But what do you do to have this skin?’, I answer: ‘I’m not married or engaged, and I have no children’. This takes away ten safe years from me”.

And speaking of children, Victoria Cabello reveals: “I’ve never felt that push to have them. I focused on realizing myself, maybe I was very selfish. But I have no sense of guilt and I have never regretted it. I admire so much men and women who raise teenage children and who manage very complex relationships, I don’t think I would have been able ”.

Among the many topics touched upon during the interview was also that relating to Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed some time ago: “Now I’m fine. Lyme disease is very complex and difficult to diagnose. The symptoms are the most diverse: my words got stuck, I had absolutely no memory, a disaster for my work. And I didn’t know if I would ever go back. The road to arriving at a diagnosis, then, was very long ”.

“When I got sick I was with a wonderful, not famous person – reveals the presenter – he was a doctor among other things. But precisely because I’m not capable of sharing the pain, I ended the relationship. It would have been selfish to keep him there. Now he has rebuilt his life, he is happy, so he had to go like this. My peculiarity is to remain friends with the ex “.

On how she does it, Victoria Cabello says: “When one person has been so much in your life, I have a hard time cutting it. Maybe there’s a physiological moment at the beginning where you avoid each other if it ended badly, but then I’m all for forgiveness. To let go. In the end, life is too short to stay pissed. And then I don’t want to have negative energies on me… after the doctor I had some history, brief. All my friends are engaged, married, and many are very happy in that situation – others less so – but I don’t know if I could give up this freedom. Then, of course, if it happens…”.