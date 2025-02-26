The Republican leaders of the House of Representatives achieved in the last minute of Tuesday – Wednesday in Spain – approve a budget and fiscal framework to promote the legislative priorities of Donald Trump: reinforcement of the border and army, cuts … in social expenses and tax drops.

The approval opens a battle with their companions of the Senate and among the Republicans of the Lower House about the definitive configuration of the budget and fiscal law, with divergent positions in the party. But, for the moment, it is an important victory for the president of the US and for the republican leaders of the Chamber – especially, its president, Mike Johnson – in his first major exam in Congress since the New York billionaire returned to The White House.

Until now, Trump has ruled with a decree, with the waterfall of executive orders with which It was a confirmation that – before the scarce majority of the Republicans in the camera and the various factions in their Banking, they need to row to achieve its objectives in the Capitol

The Republicans achieved the approval of their budget frame with the marker adjusted to the maximum: 217 votes in favor and 215 against. The plan establishes a framework by which federal expenditure will be reduced between 1.5 and 2 billion dollars during the next decade and taxes will be reduced for an amount of between 4 and 4.5 billion dollars in that same period.

Several Republicans did not agree with the plan. Some more conservative profile considered that spending cuts were not enough. The most combative against the deficit considered that there was a too large difference between spending cuts and fiscal sales (plan designers defend that it is compensated by economic growth that will unleash tax reduction). Others, of more moderate districts, consider that some cuts will have a lot of political cost. In particular, those that will have to be imposed, as designed by the plan, to Medicaid, the medical coverage system of people with low resources.

But Johnson and the rest of the Republican leaders fajed to maintain the discipline of the bench. Trump had to go down to mud and picked up the phone to convince the handful of Discolos who defended that they would vote against. Things were so tight that all efforts were few. A Republican deputy flew to Washington for her first vote since she gave birth a month ago. Another did the same shortly after a surgery operation. Trump’s next ambassador to the UN, Deputy Elise Stefanik, who has not left her seat or gone for her confirmation so as not to make the vote in danger.

At the end of Tuesday night, when it seemed that the vote was not going to be produced, the Republicans called the plenary and the proposal came forward. Only a Republican, the ungovernable Thomas Massie, a taliban of deficit reduction, maintained his opposite position.

The total opposition of the Democrats was not enough. The leader of his minority in the Chamber, Hakeem Jeffries, warned that the plan adopted by Republicans will cause “the greatest cuts in Medicaid in the history of the USA”.

Now it will begin the most difficult: agree with the Republican senators – more interested in greater tax cuts – the definitive law, a process that will show how deep are the cracks of the Republicans and what capacity Trump has to close them.