TV presenter and blogger Victoria Bonya warned that scammers acting on her behalf are trying to lure money from people. She spoke about the scammers’ scheme in Telegram-channel.

According to Boni, the attackers write to her friends in messenger from a fake profile and offer promotion services on social networks. The star warned that she communicates with her contacts only through WhatsApp.

The blogger reported that one of her friends had already suffered from the actions of scammers, who transferred 800 thousand rubles to the scammers. “I don’t write to anyone and don’t ask you to translate anything! I don’t launch anything through personal messages,” Bonya emphasized.

Earlier, blogger and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak warned about scammers acting on her behalf.