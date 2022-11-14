Former member of Doma-2 and blogger Victoria Bonya reported that her apartment in Monaco was robbed. She stated this on Monday, November 14, on her Instagram page (owned by the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“I had to return from Paris earlier than planned. And all because my apartment was robbed,” wrote Bonya.

The footage she published shows that the criminals left behind empty shelves and a mess. The blogger planned to stay in Paris for a while, but all plans had to be changed.

However, according to Boni, she is not going to “get upset about things.” “What happened, happened,” the blogger concluded.

In mid-October, the eldest daughter of actress Vera Glagoleva, Anna Nakhapetova, turned to law enforcement agencies with a statement about the theft committed in her house. Nakhapetova reported that her family’s property was stolen from a house in the village of Nikolina Gora.