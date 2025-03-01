Dismiss and clean the face It is one of the most recommended steps by dermatologists and skin care experts. To carry it out there are various types of products, such as facial soaps, offspects, cleaning balms or micellar water. The latter is presented as a quick and comfortable option that, in recent years, has captivated millions of people. The first micellar water was born from the hand of Bioderma in 1995 And this year celebrates its 30th anniversary. To commemorate this date, the French brand has decided to ally with the fashion designer Victoria Beckhambig product fan, launching a limited edition of H2O sensibility.

As the former Spice Girl has confessed, today a successful businesswoman, the bioderma micellar water is One of the indispensable products in its daily beauty routine. «When I was a teenager I suffered serious skin problems and that had a significant impact on me. Today, it is essential that you take care of my skin. Biooderma H2O sensitivity has been an essential product for me for years. He has accompanied me every day since I have memory. I use it to make me up every day».

Sensibio Micellar Water H2O Limited Edition Victoria Beckham (14.95 euros, 500 ml).



According to the brand, a bottle of sensibility is sold every second In the world. The success of this micellar water lies in a minimalist formula, without fragrance and with only 10 ingredients that guarantees high tolerance, even in sensitive skin. You do not need clarified And it serves both to remove the eyes and face, and to clean the skin of the remains of products, dirt or pollution.

The doctor Alexis Granitedermatologist of British origin, explains that he recommends it because “it is highly effective in cleaning, respects the skin barrier and provides benefits for the skin, such as a soothing effect, luminosity and hydration.”









How does micellar water act?

Micellar water is mainly composed of water and micelleschemical structures that have the ability to attract dirt. In addition, different ingredients are added with soothing, moisturizing, antioxidant, etc., as well as tensioning. They are generally products No perfume, soaps, alcohol… which makes them suitable for sensitive skin or with rosacea or dermatitis problems. They serve to clean and remove, both the face, the eyes and mouth, for which it is necessary to permeate a cotton or dismailing disc.

Most do not have to clarify, but some yes, so you have to read the manufacturer’s instructions. Although it is a simple and fast way to clean the face, both in the morning and at night, some experts believe that Sometimes it is not enoughbecause a lot of product should be used, and recommend that it be combined with other products. For example, at night, when a deep cleaning of the skin is more necessary, it can be used next to a balm or water emulsifier, making a double step.

In recent years, many beauty brands have launched micellar waters. We leave you a selection of them.

Garnier Micellar Water

Garnier micellar water (4.99 euros).



Its formula with technology constituted by mycelas, which joins forming a sphere, They act as magnets catching the makeup insidesebum, dirt and impurities present on the surface of the skin, without rubbing. Price: 4.99 euros.

Purifying postering micellar water Pâte Grise de Payot

Passo Payot Grise Pâte Grise.



Clean smoothly, weaning off without clarifying and purifies the skin without drying it out. With 98% of ingredients of natural origin, it restores the balance of skin flora to avoid the reappearance of imperfections. Account in your formula with Natural micelles derived from coconut: These tensioning act as magnets to catch makeup and impurities without damaging the skin. Price: 29 euros.

Topicrem calm+ micellar water

Topicrem calm+ micellar water (10.75 euros).



Specific micellar water for intolerant skins. It contains allantoine, an active ingredient Quality of quality and purity of pharmacopoeia greater than 98.5% that relieves irritations and sensations of discomfort. Tested under dermatological and ophthalmological control. Price: 10.75 euros.

Sephora Collection Remover Micellar Water

Sephora Collection Remover Micellar Water (17 euros, 400 ml).



Lightly gellified micellar water, suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. Its secret formula: the combo Postbiotics + niacinamide. Eliminate all the remains of makeup, leaving the skin soft and hydrated.

Micellar water 3 in 1 klorane

Micellar water 3 in 1 Klorane (13.20 euros).



Eliminates impurities and contamination particles3. Formulated with 100 % of natural origin ingredientsthis new version of the micellar water is certified bio. Price: 13.20 euros.

Antioxidant Micellar Water +Pharma Dorsch

Antioxidant micellar water of +Dorsch Farma (21.50 euros).



With 99% of ‘Clean Ingredients’ contains Vitamin C, Camomila and Excerpt from licorice That calms and illuminates the skin, leaving it soft with a radiant appearance. Price: 21.50 euros.

Maraiva Micellar Water Feel Natural

Micellar water from Maraiva (14.95 euros).





Inspired by the traditional “A her of San Xoán”, one of Galicia’s most emblematic traditions, this micellar water is enriched with Galician natural ingredientsamong them the rosemary and the Malva. Clean and wear the skin with softness and efficacy, providing a radiant luminosity. Price: 14.95 euros, 200 ml