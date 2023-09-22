Victoria Beckham reveals how her relationship with David began and the pirouettes to see each other

David Beckham and Victoria They make up one of the most recognized couples in the world of sports and celebrities worldwide. That is why every new detail about the couple generates a great impact in the media and among fans.

Netflix took advantage of the couple’s fame and made a production in which hitherto unpublished details of this relationship are told.

David Beckham and Victoria.

It was Victoria who revealed that the beginning of their relationship was not easy at all and that they even had to meet secretly, in parking lots.

“My manager kept telling me, ‘Try to keep it a secret.’ So we stayed in parking lots. “He’s not as ugly as he looks”revealed the ex-Spice Girl in the trailer for the series.

The former footballer’s mother, Sandra Georgina West, revealed that she was afraid of “losing everything” when her son started dating Victoria, a fear related to David’s distancing from football.

“We were worried about losing everything we had achieved, because football came first and, suddenly, it wasn’t anymore,” Sandra said.

Beckham’ will premiere on Netflix on October 4. The documentary will be divided into four episodes that will tell the private and professional life of the former player.

He was a crack at free kicks, a star midfielder and a total looker. On top of that he now has Messi next to him. What else do you need to watch Beckham’s new documentary? The trailer? Well, here it is. 👇 pic.twitter.com/VBYnzCiAoL — CheNetflix (@CheNetflix) September 19, 2023

