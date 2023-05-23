Victoria Beckham is about to turn 50 and she opened up during an interview with The Sunday Times, confessing what she thinks about the passage of time and the signs of aging. Here’s what the Spice Posh revealed.

Victoria Beckham opened up in a recent interview claiming that she would never go back to 25 because “I’ve always been pretty hard on myself, but that’s why I’ve always tried to be the best version of myself – said the entrepreneur wife of David Beckham -. It’s not about changing anything, it’s just about looking at the best version of yourself.”

She confessed that Botox isn’t for her, despite not denying herself laser treatments and skin tightening, but always trying to keep a balance. One thing you wouldn’t do again? Ruining your eyebrows by plucking them too much, as she did in the 2000s following the fashion: “Over the years my eyebrows have been so plucked that if you saw me without it you would be horrified. David has never seen me without my eyebrows. They’re the first thing I do when I wake up.” David is obviously her husband, David Beckham, to whom she has been married for 24 years. A remarkable commitment, getting up before him for 24 years and immediately, “de botto”, a “design” on the eyebrows.

